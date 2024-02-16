Key Considerations for Accessibility When Building a Home in Florida

In Florida’s vibrant construction landscape, a new architectural imperative is taking center stage — the call for accessibility. Beyond the sun-soaked beaches and eclectic designs, a growing movement is reshaping how Floridians approach home construction.

The “Florida Americans With Disabilities Accessibility Implementation Act” was instituted by the State of Florida in 1993 to integrate the provisions of the 1990 Federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) into Florida legislation and secure confirmation that the state’s accessibility regulations align with federal standards.

Florida has implemented regulations mandating that commercial and public-use structures adhere to design and construction standards that facilitate access for individuals with physical disabilities. These ADA requirements apply to commercial and public buildings used by multiple people.

Since these compliance requirements don’t apply to private residential homes, you don’t have to meet the legal accessibility standards when building a private property. However, it can be valuable to learn more about accessibility and the different steps you can take to make the space more accessible to people of all ages.

Florida’s Diverse Demographics

Florida is known for its diverse population, including a significant number of retirees. According to a CNBC article, Florida is the number one destination retirees were flocking to, as 78,000 seniors moved to Florida from other states in 2021.

With an aging demographic, accessibility becomes a priority. Additionally, ensuring your home is welcoming to people of all abilities enhances its value and future-proofs it against changing needs.

Universal Design Principles

Embrace universal design principles to create a home that accommodates everyone, regardless of age or ability. This involves incorporating features like no-step entries, lever-style door handles, and accessible countertops. A well-designed house should seamlessly integrate accessibility features without compromising on aesthetics.

This also involves accessibility in the bathroom, which can be a dangerous place for seniors or individuals with disabilities. It’s essential to consult accessibility professionals and incorporate appropriate shower stalls, grab bars, and seats during construction.

When choosing the ideal shower seats, you will find many wall-mounted options that will come in handy for seniors who can comfortably and independently shower when provided with a comfortable chair.

Smart Home Technology

Leverage the power of technology to enhance accessibility. Smart home systems can be customized to provide voice-activated controls, automated lighting, and even smart appliances accessible to people with varying abilities. This adds a futuristic touch and makes daily living more convenient for everyone.

Landscape and Outdoor Accessibility

Florida’s pleasant climate encourages outdoor living. When planning your home, consider accessible pathways, ramps, and entranceways in your garden or patio. This ensures everyone can enjoy the outdoor spaces and contributes to your home’s aesthetic appeal.

Flexibility in Design

Anticipate changing needs by incorporating flexibility into your home’s design. This may include adjustable countertops, easily modifiable spaces, and adaptable layouts that accommodate different mobility aids or changing requirements.

Consulting with Accessibility Experts

Engage with professionals who specialize in accessibility. Architects and contractors experienced in universal design can provide valuable insights and ensure that your home complies with regulations and thoughtfully designed for accessibility.