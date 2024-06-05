Home Weather June Sun, Showers, and Storms

June Sun, Showers, and Storms

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Wednesday features plenty of sun in the morning, followed by periods of showers and storms from the late morning into the evening hours.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, and in the low 90s elsewhere in the East Coast metro area and along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and storms.  Look for the bulk of the storms to develop during the afternoon and linger into the evening.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s, but some suburban and inland locations will top out in the mid-90s.

Friday will feature lots of sun and periods of showers and storms, especially during the mid afternoon into the evening.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Saturday will see hot sun alternating with showers in the morning and periods of storms in the afternoon and early evening.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and storms on the mainland and plenty of clouds with periods of showers and storms in the Keys.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

It remains quiet in the tropical Atlantic.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

