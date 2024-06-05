June Sun, Showers, and Storms

Wednesday features plenty of sun in the morning, followed by periods of showers and storms from the late morning into the evening hours. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, and in the low 90s elsewhere in the East Coast metro area and along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and storms. Look for the bulk of the storms to develop during the afternoon and linger into the evening. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s, but some suburban and inland locations will top out in the mid-90s.

Friday will feature lots of sun and periods of showers and storms, especially during the mid afternoon into the evening. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Saturday will see hot sun alternating with showers in the morning and periods of storms in the afternoon and early evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and storms on the mainland and plenty of clouds with periods of showers and storms in the Keys. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

It remains quiet in the tropical Atlantic.