Join A LIVE Q&A On COVID-19 Effects On Small Businesses And Hospitality Industry

Join A LIVE Q&A On COVID-19 Effects On Small Businesses And Hospitality...

Get ready, because Fort Lauderdale bankruptcy attorney Chad Van Horn is going LIVE on Facebook August 19th at 12:00 pm.

Chad will be answering questions from viewers and talking more about “How COVID-19 has Impacted South Florida Small Businesses and the Hospitality Industry.”

To get your questions answered, make sure to join us August 19th at 12:00 pm on our Facebook page live stream.

Now more than ever, South Florida business owners are faced with making complicated decisions about their business. Whether it be, how to keep a business running in a down economy or how to file bankruptcy, Chad Van Horn is here to help.

Chad will be talking more about some of the common questions business owners in South Florida are asking him, such as:

– Can I stay open during a bankruptcy filing?

– What bankruptcy chapter do I need to file to close the business? – What happens to my staff/employees?

– How do Commercial leases and business loans affect me personally?

– If I file a personal bankruptcy does that help with business debt?

– What happens to my personal assets such as my house or vehicles?

– How do I rebuild credit and can I open a business again?

Got a question you want answered? DM US YOUR QUESTIONS. Chad will answer as many questions as he can on this free live stream event.

You don’t want to miss this Facebook LIVE event.

REGISTER FOR THIS EVENT