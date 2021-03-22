John Voss Joins Van Horn Law Group

John Voss, J.D., M.B.A, has joined Van Horn Law Group, P.A . as a bilingual attorney with experience in bankruptcy matters to further enhance the firm’s stature as the leading bankruptcy firm in Broward County based on cases filed (www.pacer.gov).

Voss comes to Van Horn Law Group after spending 11 years at the Bankruptcy Law Clinic in Miami where he served as a client manager and debt negotiator, handling client contact and interviews.

“John has years of experience in debt relief and bankruptcy, and knows how to help South Floridians protect their homes and other assets,” said Chad Van Horn, founding partner attorney at Van Horn Law Group, P.A.“He’s experienced in giving those who are deep in debt a fresh start, and completely fits in with our philosophy of compassionately helping people overwhelmed by financial distress. We welcome him to our team.”

Voss earned Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Business Administration from the University of Connecticut. He earned his Juris Doctor from Florida International University College of Law, graduating as salutatorian while working full time for a bankruptcy law firm.

Voss was previously the chief operating officer of Hispanic Market Weekly, a leading Hispanic marketing newsletter where he doubled the number of paid subscribers in 15 months while increasing ad revenue. He also previously served as vice president of the Association of Certified Anti Money Laundering Specialists, where he provided anti-money laundering training to thousands of law enforcement, attorneys, and banking officials.

“I came to the law later in his life, and thus I’m the only person who is both a member of the young lawyers’ section of the Florida Bar and AARP,” said Voss. “I chose to concentrate on bankruptcy, debt relief and immigration because I like to help people who really need assistance. I enjoy getting clients the relief they are entitled to under the law.”

About Van Horn Law Group, P.A.

Van Horn Law Group, P.A., founded in 2009 by Chad Van Horn, Esq., is dedicated to restoring peace of mind to individuals in financial distress by providing first-rate, affordable legal services with compassion, understanding and respect. This philosophy filters down into all practice areas, including personal and corporate bankruptcy, student loan consolidation and litigation, estate planning/asset protection, LGBT estate planning/asset protection, foreclosure defense, corporate representation, debt consolidation, civil litigation, debt relief and consumer law. Van Horn Law Group ranked on Inc. magazine’s 2019 and 2020 lists of the top 5,000 fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale with a satellite office in West Palm Beach, the firm offers a free initial consultation and a zero-down policy to begin the process of debt relief.

For more information, call (954) 765-3166 or visit www.vanhornlawgroup.com.