John “Cha Cha” Ciarcia, -Funeral details

Updated February 13, 2024

***Funeral arrangements for John Ciarcia***

The wake will be held on Monday, November 30 and Tuesday, December 1, from 5 to 9 PM each night at the Old St. Patrick’s Basilica Youth Center, 263 Mulberry Street, NYC.

The Burial Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the Old St . Patrick’s Basilica on Mott Street in NYC.

By Joey Reynolds, SouthFloridaReporter.com, Nov. 23, 2015 – I am writing this with deep sadness. My great friend, John “Cha Cha” Ciarcia, 75, passed away this past Friday from cancer. You may not readily recognize his name, but when I tell you about him you will realize you know him.

He was an actor and director, known for Goodfellas (1990), Death to Smoochy (2002) and The Funeral (1996). Cha Cha joined the cast of The Sopranos in the sixth season, starting with the episode of “The Fleshy Part of the Thigh.”

Ciarcia was also a frequent guest on radio program “The Wiseguy Show,” which is hosted by fellow former “The Sopranos” actor Vincent Pastore.

Are you starting to recognize him?

Cha Cha and his wife Karen own and operate the oldest Italian cheese store and factory in the US, Alleva Dairy, on Mulberry Street in Little Italy (NYC)

Cha Cha was the unofficial mayor of the street, and every year produced several events for the legendary San Gennaro feast. As a matter of fact, Cha Cha took a trip to Italy with the Catholic Monsignor this year to visit Naples while the Pope was there to bless the shrine of Saint Gennaro the patron Saint of Naples.

Best man at Cha Cha’s wedding was Danny Devito. Tony Danza was managed by Cha Cha when he was a fighter. Cha Cha’s wife is Karen King, a singer who most recently wowed them at the Metropolitan Café.

There is a walk of fame in the courtyard of the Church in Little Italy where we would all march and then light the Christmas tree. Some of the names on the sidewalk are: Tony Danza, Gianni Russo, Tony LoBianco, Joe Piscopo, Cousin Brucie Morrow (is he Italian?) and myself.

Cha Cha was one of the best of the best. He was always himself and you could count on a fight about anything depending on his mood. Cha Cha was outspoken on issues like music and politics, film, the shadow of the moon, or how the city crucifies small businesses with health laws.

Here’s some memorable snippets of Cha Cha and I:

