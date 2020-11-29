Job Fair At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Looking to fill 400 jobs, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will be staging a career fair.

Positons available are in the areas of beverage, cash operations, culinary, guest services, front desk operations, housekeeping, custodial, restaurant outlets, in room dining, maintenance, security, retail outlets, spa operations and locker room attending.

Candidates are asked to bring at least 15 copies of their resume, a valid ID, social security card and, if required, a work authorization. They should also dress to impress.

Perks include full time benefits, on call positions with flexible schedules, a free meal every shift, provided wardrobe, and career growth opportunities.

Job offers may be made on the spot. RSVP here and visit www.gotoworkhappy.com for a full listing of open positions.

WHEN: Monday, December 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Hard Rock Event Center

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

5223 North Orient Road

Tampa, Florida 33610