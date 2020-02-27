JetBlue Suspends Changes Over Coronavirus Concerns

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it will suspend change and cancel fees for new flight bookings starting tomorrow, February 27, through March 11, 2020, for travel completed by June 1, 2020*.

The policy is designed to give customers confidence that they will not be charged any JetBlue fees for changes or cancellations later given evolving coronavirus concerns. The move will apply to all fares offered by JetBlue, including Blue Basic, which generally does not allow for any changes or cancellations. Flights booked through JetBlue Vacations will also be allowed changes or cancellations with no fees.

“While authorities have not issued any travel restrictions to the locations we fly, we want to give our customers some peace of mind that we are ready to support them should the situation change,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue.

Customers who book in the next two weeks will receive a full travel credit should they need to cancel their trip, and customers who wish to change their plans can apply the full amount from their original booking to a different itinerary, although fare differences may apply. Customers who have bought a package through JetBlue Vacations can contact JetBlue to understand the cancel and change policies for rental cars, hotels, and other travel products that are part of their package.

The airline is also promoting handwashing and healthy hygiene practices among its crewmembers and continuing to ensure compliance with aircraft cleaning procedures. Customers who want to understand what precautions they can take should visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.

*The Small Print

*Change/cancel fee waiver applies to bookings made tomorrow, February 27, through March 11, 2020 (“Booking Window”) for travel on or before June 1, 2020. Fare differences may apply. Eligible changes made will receive a JetBlue Travel Bank Credit in the amount of the flight fare plus any applicable taxes and fees, valid for one year from date of issuance toward future JetBlue air travel only.

Rebookings are permitted during the Booking Window; after the Booking Window, only the first rebooking will be eligible under this policy, and will be subject to the fare rules and Contract of Carriage in effect at the time of this rebooking. This policy applies through all booking channels. Group Bookings must be handled through 1-800-JETBLUE. Only the flight component of a JetBlue Vacations package is eligible under this policy.

We recommend customers contact JetBlue to understand the cancel and change policies applicable to rental cars, hotels, and other travel product components of their bookings. Changes/cancellations must be made prior to scheduled departure (otherwise fare is forfeited). All flight reservations made one week or more prior to a flight’s departure may be canceled without penalty up to 24 hours after the reservation is made for a full refund or Travel Bank Credit.