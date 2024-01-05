JetBlue Expands its Presence in Florida

As One of South Florida’s Largest Carriers, JetBlue Brings Year-Round Service to Tallahassee Introducing its Low Fares and Great Service to Customers Traveling To and From the State Capital To Celebrate Launch, Limited $49 One-Way Fares Available Online Only on JetBlue.com

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it has officially launched service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Tallahassee International Airport (TLH), with the first flight arriving in Tallahassee this morning. JetBlue’s new intrastate service will operate daily, introducing the airline’s award-winning service, low fares and a better travel option for customers on a route with limited competition.

“We are thrilled to introduce much needed competition and relief to a route that has suffered from high fares for decades,” said Robert Land, head of government affairs, associate general counsel, JetBlue. “This new route further demonstrates our commitment to the Sunshine state and to providing low fares, great service and connectivity to customers in Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee and beyond.”

Increasing Florida’s Interconnectivity

In Florida, JetBlue currently offers service in its focus cities of Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, as well as in Miami, West Palm Beach, Key West, Jacksonville, Fort Myers, Sarasota/Bradenton and Tampa.

Within the state, JetBlue currently offers flights from Fort Lauderdale to Jacksonville. With Tallahassee service starting today, JetBlue will now serve over 40 destinations from Fort Lauderdale.

Connecting South Florida to the State Capital

Convenient travel to Tallahassee is essential, given its critical role as the Florida state capital and as home to major universities; however, its distance from South Florida puts it just too far to easily drive. JetBlue’s daily service offers those travelling back and forth for business or education an affordable and comfortable option, while also creating opportunities for both leisure and business customers traveling from Tallahassee to connect in Fort Lauderdale to other JetBlue destinations.

Tallahassee International Airport, owned and operated by the City of Tallahassee, is committed to delivering an exceptional way to fly with a fast, friendly and convenient travel experience. Focused investments by the City have grown Tallahassee International Airport into one of the largest economic drivers in the North Florida region. With the addition of new air service and major infrastructure projects underway, including the International Processing Facility, TLH is on track to serve one million passengers in 2024.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate the beginning of JetBlue’s direct, daily service between Florida’s capital city and Fort Lauderdale. We look forward to extending a warm welcome to passengers who enjoy this new air service option at Tallahassee International Airport,” said City of Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey. “Intra-state travel is a driver for our economy and our airport’s partnership with JetBlue provides a convenient connection to and from South Florida that will benefit residents and visitors alike.”

Schedule between Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Tallahassee (TLH)

FLL- TLH Flight #2396 TLH-FLL Flight #2397 8:12 a.m. – 9:40 a.m. 10:25 a.m. – 11:51 a.m.

JetBlue will operate the Tallahassee route using its Airbus A320 aircraft offering the airline’s award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); fast, free and unlimited broadband Fly-Fi (b); complimentary name-brand snacks and drinks; and seatback entertainment at every seat.

Book Better with JetBlue

To celebrate today’s launch, and for a limited time, travelers can take advantage of special $49 one-way fares (c) for flights between Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee available online only on jetblue.com.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York’s Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue, known for its low fares and great service, carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada and Europe.

For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.