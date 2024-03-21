Jason Taylor Settles Divorce Dispute!

Miami Dolphins great Jason Taylor and ex-wife Katina Taylor have agreed to dismiss a lawsuit she brought against him earlier this year to enforce their 2015 divorce settlement.

Court papers don’t show details of the agreement the torn lovebirds worked out. But in her complaint, Katina was adamant she wanted Jason to come up with $3.4 million she claimed he still owed her in alimony.

It was yet another Gossip Extra scoop: The Taylors made their divorce official in August 2015 in Key West, and Jason promised to pay Katina $8.67 million as a lump-sum alimony payment.

When she sued him in a Fort Lauderdale court earlier this year, however, Katina claimed he had shorted her by $3.4 million and she was unable to collect.

The 43-year-old retired defensive end, by the way, is also paying $4,000 a month in support for their three children.

Because the original divorce agreement was reached in secret in Monroe County, a notorious divorce filing spot for divorcing celebs who want to keep legal entanglements quiet, Katina was reduced to exposing their dirty laundry in Broward County in order to get paid.