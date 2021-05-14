Jasmine Rice vs. White Rice: Differences, And Which Is Healthier?

Jasmine rice is a type of long-grain rice grown primarily in Thailand.

White rice refers generally to a processed form of rice with the hull and bran removed. Jasmine rice is usually white rice. There are few nutritional differences between white jasmine rice and other types of white rice, though jasmine rice has a more noticeable aroma. Both jasmine and white rice are less nutritionally dense than whole grain brown rice. This article explores jasmine versus other types of white rice in terms of nutrient profile, taste, look, and smell, and which is better for health. It also compares brown rice and white rice, including brown jasmine rice and white jasmine rice.

Jasmine rice vs. white rice Jasmine and white rice both come from the same plant, oryza sativa, or the common rice plant. Jasmine rice is a long-grain rice. This means that it is longer and thinner than most other types of rice. It also tends to have a fluffy texture when cooked, rather than soft and clumpy. White rice is not a type of rice. Rather, the term white rice refers more generally to how a producer has processed rice. Many different types of white rice are available. In all white rices, the producer has removed the outer bran layer and hull of the rice. This process produces a sweeter, softer rice, which people call white rice. Jasmine rice usually is white rice. Some producers also sell brown versions of Jasmine rice. Brown jasmine rice is more nutritionally dense than white rice. It offers more fiber and protein and has a lower glycemic index (GI) score.

Jasmine rice vs. white rice nutrient profiles White jasmine rice, the most common type of jasmine rice, contains the following nutrition per 100 gram (g) serving: Calories: 129

Fat: 0.46 g

Carbohydrates: 27.86 g

Fiber: 0.7 g

Sugar: 0 g

Protein: 2.86 g The specific nutrition facts of white rice vary slightly depending on the variety a person chooses. The nutritional content of each 100 gram serving of long-grain white rice generally is almost indistinguishable from jasmine rice: Calories: 114

Fat: 0 g

Carbohydrates: 25.71 g

Fiber: 0.7 g

Sugar: 0 g

Protein: 2.86 g Neither type of rice contains substantial quantities of basic vitamins and minerals like iron and vitamin D. Brown jasmine rice

Brown jasmine rice is a more nourishing form of jasmine rice. Its nutrition facts per 1/4 cup serving size are as follows: Calories: 170

Fat: 1g

Carbohydrates: 34g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 0 g

Protein: 3g Brown rice, including brown jasmine rice, is a healthier option than white rice for most people. Its higher fiber and protein content may help a person feel fuller longer, and aid in blood glucose control. Like white rice, brown rice does not contain large quantities of most basic vitamins and minerals. However, analyses of brown rice’s chemistry suggest it may contain more beneficial phenolic compounds. These are plant compounds that some research suggests may offer health benefits. Look, smell, and taste

Jasmine rice looks very similar to other long-grain white rices. Compared to short-grain white rice, it is about four times as long, and much thinner. Long-grain rices such as jasmine rice also tend to produce a fluffier rice when cooked. Short-grain rices are stickier and more likely to clump together. Jasmine rice has a stronger smell than most other white rices. During cooking, it produces a leafy, plant-like smell. Some people also compare the smell to popcorn. The smell of most other white rices is lighter and less noticeable – slightly bread-like and starchy. The differences in taste between jasmine rice and other white rices depends on the particular type of white rice. In general, white rice is bland and slightly sweet. Jasmine rice is also fairly bland. However, some people notice a nutty flavor, or say that jasmine rice tastes more like plants. The smell of the rice may affect a person’s perception of its taste. In most dishes, the main factor determining flavor will be how a person seasons their rice.

Which rice is healthier?

White jasmine rice and other types of white rice have an almost identical nutritional profile. Jasmine rice contains slightly more calories and fat than some other white rices, but not enough to significantly affect a person’s nutritional goals, or how full they feel after eating. Since their nutrient profiles are so alike, anyone choosing between white jasmine rice and other forms of white rice may simply want to opt for whichever they think tastes best. Brown jasmine rice is healthier than white jasmine rice in some ways. It tends to have more protein and more fiber. Brown jasmine rice contains more calories than white. This means that a person will feel fuller for longer after eating it – but not so many calories that it is likely to present a barrier to weight loss goals. People eating calorie-controlled diets can safely eat brown rice, and may find that it is a more filling alternative to snacking, or to low-nutrition white rice. Summary