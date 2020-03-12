Home Weather It Will Be Sunny Across Florida Thursday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Watch out for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Friday will be another day with plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies again.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Look for the pattern to continue with a mostly sunny Sunday.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast includes lots of sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

