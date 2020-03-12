It Will Be Sunny Across Florida Thursday

Thursday features lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Watch out for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Friday will be another day with plenty of sun and a few clouds. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies again. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Look for the pattern to continue with a mostly sunny Sunday. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast includes lots of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid-80s.