Is Your Spoon At The Ready? A Chocolate Parfait Can Help Relieve Stress (Video)

Is Your Spoon At The Ready? A Chocolate Parfait Can Help Relieve...

With layers of sweetness, May 1st ushers in National Chocolate Parfait Day.

Enjoying a delicious chocolate parfait would be a perfect way to end your day. Parfait literally means perfect in French! There are a couple of ways to make parfaits.

The traditional French-style uses sugar syrup, eggs, and cream.

The American style layers parfait cream, ice cream, and flavored gelatin in a tall, clear glass topped with whipped cream, fruit and liqueurs.

The parfait has recently taken a wholesome turn using yogurt layered with nuts and fresh fruits, instead of ice cream and sugary syrups.

Parfait refers to a frozen dessert made from a base of sugar syrup, egg, and cream. A parfait contains enough fat, sugar, alcohol and/or to a lesser extent air to allow it to be made by stirring infrequently while freezing, making it possible to create in a home kitchen without specialist equipment.

Dark chocolate has more antioxidants than green tea and just as many as blueberries.

White chocolate really isn’t chocolate. It’s made from cocoa butter, the substance you get by pressing cocoa beans. Cocoa butter is absent of the cocoa solids used to make chocolate.

Chocolate was consumed by the ancient Aztecs as a frothy beverage, somewhat like hot chocolate we drink today.

Chocolate comes from a plant, called Theobroma cacao, which translates “Food of the Gods”.

Eating chocolate can also reduce the symptoms of stress.

The oldest recipe with the name parfait comes from a French cookbook dated 1869. It was a frozen coffee-flavored French ice dessert constructed in parfait-shaped (tall and thin) ice cream molds.

French style parfait is served on decorated plates instead of tall, thin glassware.

