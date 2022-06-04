Is Saltwater Good For The Skin? What To Know

Medically reviewed by Cynthia Cobb, DNP, APRN, WHNP-BC, FAANP — Written by Beth Sissons

Saltwater may benefit the skin, although there is little scientific evidence to support its use in skin care.

Seawater may contain beneficial nutrients, such as magnesium, potassium, and zinc, and have antibacterial properties. Soaking in mineral salt water may help relieve some skin conditions, such as psoriasis.

Epsom salts are also high in magnesium, although it is unclear how much of this the skin absorbs.

Benefits of saltwater for skin

Soaking in salt water may benefit the skin in several ways, including:

Helping treat eczema

According to a 2016 review, water from deep in the sea may benefit certain skin conditions, such as eczema.

The review defines deep sea water as coming from a depth of more than 200 meters (m). Water from this depth may have greater benefits than other types of water due to its purity and high nutrient content.

Nutrients include:

magnesium

calcium

potassium

chromium

selenium

zinc

vanadium

Deep sea water does not get much light from the sun and contains little to no bacteria and less plant plankton, which means it retains many nutrients.

The same research found that treating people who had atopic eczema dermatitis syndrome (AEDS) with deep seawater helped improve symptoms, including:

inflammation

skin cracking

swelling

dry skin

itchy skin

water evaporation from the skin

reduction in thickness of the epidermis

People with AEDS may have mineral imbalances that include some toxic materials, such as mercury or lead. Deep seawater may help to restore the balance of essential minerals and reduce toxic minerals.

Reduce allergic skin reactions

Research has found that deep sea water may help reduce allergic responses in the skin. Deep sea water reduced antibodies called immunoglobulin E (IgE) that cause an allergic reaction.

An in vivo study also found that deep sea water helped slow down or block the response of IgE, histamine, and proinflammatory cytokines, which can also cause an allergic reaction.

People should note that manufacturers remove salt to make it safe for consumption. This means that other properties in seawater are responsible for these benefits rather than salt.

May help treat psoriasis

Balneotherapy is a therapy that aims to treat certain medical conditions by bathing in thermal mineral waters.

Balneotherapy includes bathing in natural saltwater sites such as the Dead Sea or adding sea salts to a bath.

Balneotherapy may help treat plaque psoriasis and provide benefits for people with psoriatic arthritis.

Although it is unclear why balneotherapy benefits these conditions, some proponents think that it:

widens the blood vessels in the skin due to warm temperatures

releases of beta-endorphins and enkephalins, which help to block pain sensations

suppresses the immune system in the skin

Benefits of mineral salts may include:

sulfur helps to break down psoriatic plaques and may suppress the immune system

magnesium reduces foreign substances that may trigger an immune response

helps to kill bacteria on the skin surface

Exfoliates the skin

Saltwater may work as a mechanical exfoliant on the skin. Exfoliating the skin removes dead skin cells from the top layer of the skin.

This may help prevent a buildup of dead skin cells, which can cause some types of acne. If people have blackheads, it is best they avoid scrubbing the skin.

Salt scrubs may not be suitable for every skin type or more delicate areas of skin, such as the face. If people are unsure about using a salt scrub, they can talk with a dermatologist.

May increase magnesium levels

Magnesium is an essential mineral for overall health. Magnesium may also help to benefit the skin, as it supports cell function and cell repair and helps activate vitamin D.

Some reports indicate that topical magnesium may help to relieve inflammatory skin conditions.

According to a 2017 review, prolonged soaking in Epsom salts may increase magnesium levels. The review discussed a study in which 19 participants took 2-hour long Epsom salt baths for 7 days. The results found an increase in magnesium levels in the blood.

The review concluded that overall, the skin does not appear to absorb magnesium easily absorb through the skin and that oral supplementation may prove more effective.

However, the study has never appeared in a peer-reviewed journal.