Is Pickle Juice Good for You? 5 Benefits

There are some possible benefits of pickle juice, such as hydrating you before and after a workout and relieving an upset stomach. The nutritional information varies by brand and recipe, but most pickle juice contains zero calories per one eight-ounce serving.

Still, pickle juice is high in sodium: One eight-ounce serving has roughly 821 milligrams, more than one-third of your daily value. The mineral can also raise your high blood pressure and trigger flares in people with gout, a type of arthritis.

Some people tout pickle juice as a nutritional superfood and a no-calorie sports drink. You can buy pickle juice, sans pickles, by the bottle. Read on to learn what the benefits of pickle juice are and how to incorporate it into your diet safely.

1. Helps Improve Athletic Performance

Some athletes use pickle juice as a replacement for sugary sports drinks. You lose fluids and electrolytes, including sodium, when you sweat. Pickle juice is a rich source of sodium that might bring your body back to balance.

Still, some evidence suggests that you must consume large amounts of pickle juice to notice a benefit. The flavor can be intense, so athletes usually drink small amounts of pickle juice at a time. Make sure you are staying hydrated with other fluids, including water while exercising and playing sports.

2. Is Hydrating

Pickles are very high in sodium, which increases hydration before and after a workout. Sodium attracts water. You’ll retain more water than normal if you replace lost electrolytes with sodium.

Keep in mind: Research has found that you must drink large amounts of pickle juice to notice significant benefits.6 Make sure that you stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) advises at least nine cups of fluids per day for women and 13 cups for men.

3. May Treat a Hangover

A sip from a pickle jar might help you feel better quicker than normal if you have fatigue, headache, and nausea after drinking alcohol. Electrolyte solutions typically help treat a hangover by replenishing lost potassium and salt from alcohol.8 The sodium and water content in pickle juice might be an alternative treatment, but no studies have confirmed that claim.

4. Might Alleviate Muscle Cramps

It’s not clear what component of pickle juice helps reduce muscle cramps. Some evidence suggests that the acetic acid in pickle juice, rather than sodium, might alleviate muscle cramps during exercise. Acetic acid is a main component in vinegar. Still, research has shown mixed results.

5. Relieves Stomach Aches

Pickle juice, a fermented food, might be a natural remedy for stomach pain. Fermented foods are a source of probiotics, a type of “good” bacteria that supports gut health. 10 Having a healthy balance of gut bacteria helps your body manage gastrointestinal (GI) disorders like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Nutrition of Pickle Juice

Pickle juice does not contain many compounds, minerals, or vitamins, but it’s rich in potassium and sodium.1 Potassium aids in muscle and nerve function. This mineral is an electrolyte that moves nutrients into your cells and waste out of them. Sodium is a compound that helps control blood pressure, but too much can be harmful. Potassium helps reduce sodium’s adverse effects on blood pressure.

One eight-ounce serving of pickle juice also contains nutrients like:

Calories: 0

0 Fat: 0g

0g Sodium: 821mg

821mg Carbohydrates: 0g

0g Fiber: 0g

0g Added sugars: 0g

0g Protein: 0g

Risks of Pickle Juice

The primary risk of pickle juice is its high sodium content. Experts advise limiting your sodium intake to less than 2,300 milligrams per day. One eight-ounce serving contains 821 milligrams of sodium, which is more than one-third of that recommendation.

You might limit your sodium intake if you have high blood pressure. Excess sodium may raise your blood pressure or cause fluid build-up in people with heart failure, liver damage, and kidney disease.3 Research has found that a high-sodium diet might alter uric acid levels, which triggers gout symptoms.2 Gout is a type of arthritis that causes painful, swollen, and stiff joints.

Tips for Consuming Pickle Juice

Drinking pickle juice every day is OK as long as you do not consume more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day. Experts advise 1,500 milligrams of sodium per day if you have high blood pressure. Daily recommendations might vary depending on the brand. For example, one serving of Picklexir pickle juice has 180 milligrams of sodium, or 8% of your daily value.14 Make sure that you read the nutrition facts label to check its sodium content.

Here are some ways to incorporate pickle juice into your diet:

Make your own pickle juice with pickling herbs and spices, salt, vinegar, and water. Heat the ingredients in a pot on the stove, let it cool, and store it in the refrigerator.

Sip on pickle juice before a strenuous workout to help protect against cramps.

Substitute vinaigrette in salad dressing with leftover pickle juice for a tangy taste.

A Quick Review

Pickle juice might have some benefits, including hydrating you and easing an upset stomach. Still, there’s a lack of research to support those claims. It’s safe to enjoy a small cup of pickle juice, but make sure that you do not exceed your daily value of sodium.

People with high blood pressure, gout, and heart, liver, or kidney disease might need to avoid pickle juice. Consult a healthcare provider if you are unsure whether pickle juice is safe for you.

