Is it Time to Replace Your Florida Roof?

Can you imagine living in a house without a roof? It’s not enough to roof your home, as it must be in good condition to protect your household against weather conditions. However, the roof is constantly exposed to severe weather conditions, making it susceptible to wear out. In this case, you should replace your roof. But how can you tell it’s time to replace it? Here are a few signs to look out for.

Massive Damage

If the roof has a small leak, you only need to patch it up. But sometimes, the unfortunate happens. For instance, a tree might fall over your roof and cause massive damage. If the damage affects more than 30% of the roof, replacing the roof is prudent rather than making repairs.

Numerous Missing Shingles

A single missing shingle is a problem, but it doesn’t necessarily indicate that your roof is approaching the end of its life span. A metal roof can last 40 to 70 years, while traditional asphalt can last up to 20 years. Debris, high winds, and hail can make a shingle go missing even when the roof is in top condition. However, if you start to see huge patches of missing shingles, it’s obvious that the nails and sealant holding the shingles together are weak. Call a roofer immediately if you notice exposed nails, hail damage, missing granules, or excessive discoloration.

Leaks and Water in the Attic

Various problems can cause leaks, but aging or falling roof is one of the most common. The seal that keeps water from your roof starts to fail as your roof ages. This allows water to seep past and into the attic, walls, insulation, and ceiling into your house and could damage house items. If your ceiling starts to have dark spots, you should inspect the attic for more signs of water damage and contact a roof inspector. According to Bob Vila, you should inspect your roof if it’s over 10 years old. If you notice leaks, it might be time to replace the roof.

Sagging Roofline

The rooflines of your roof should be solid and straight. If they appear sagging, curving, or dipping, you should find out the cause. A sagging roofline could be due to weak roof edges. It could also be caused by water accumulation in the roof deck. You need to replace your roof immediately if leaks, water damage, or visible shingle damage accompanies a sagging roofline. Usually, a sagging roofline may cause a complete or partial cave-in.

Storm Damage

About 65% of homeowners repair roofs following weather damage. Heavy storms such as derecho storms, tornadoes, rainstorms, or ice storms can damage a roof, irrespective of how strong it was before the storm. Strong wind can cause shingles to crack, lift them, or rip them off completely. Damaged shingles create room for UV damage and roof leaks.

If snow or rain follows a windstorm, moisture can speedily seep through the roof causing water damage. If caught early, mild roof damage can be repaired. However, replacing the roof is the best option in case of extreme damage.

Missing Flashing

Flashing is a thin metal placed on your roof joints and seams together with your skylight, vents, chimney, and gutters. Flashing redirects rainwater, preventing your roof from water damage and leaks. As your roof ages, flashing can fall off or get loose due to weakening the adhesive that holds it in place. In such a case, consider replacing the roof.

While Florida isn’t prone to massive snowfalls, you might experience downpours, hurricanes, humidity and blazing sun that might affect the condition of your roof. While repairs might prove quite affordable, some roof damage might necessitate replacement.