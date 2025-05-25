Is Alzheimer’s Linked To The Cold-Sore-Causing Herpes Virus?

Written by Corrie Pelc

The study also found that tau proteinTrusted Source in the brain — historically considered to be a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease — may play a protective role against viral infections before contributing to brain damage later in life.

Shemesh is the senior author of a study published in the journal Cell ReportsTrusted Source that identified a potential link between Alzheimer’s disease and the herpes simplex virus-1 (HSV-1) .

“By understanding the risk factors, researchers can develop strategies to mitigate these risks, potentially delaying or preventing the onset of Alzheimer’s. Additionally, this knowledge contributes to the broader understanding of the disease’s mechanisms, which can lead to the discovery of novel therapeutic targets and improved diagnostic tools,” he noted.

“Identifying health conditions that raise a person’s risk for Alzheimer’s disease is crucial because it allows for early intervention, targeted prevention strategies, and personalized treatment approaches,” Or Shemesh, PhD , assistant professor in the Department of Ophthalmology at The University of Pittsburgh explained to Medical News Today.

With the number of people with dementia expected to hit 153 million globally by 2050Trusted Source , researchers are focused on identifying health conditions and diseases that may increase a person’s risk for dementia, particularly Alzheimer’s disease . Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia.

HSV-1, tau protein, and Alzheimer’s disease: What is the link?

For this study, Shemesh and his team used various modeling techniques to investigate how HSV-1 might be linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

“Alzheimer’s disease is usually diagnosed by finding clumps of a protein called beta-amyloid outside brain cells and another protein called tau inside the cells,” Shemesh explained. “Tau is found modified and pathogenic in Alzheimer’s disease. Recent studies suggest that infections might play a role in Alzheimer’s disease, with HSV-1 being a strong suspect.”

“In our study, we detected HSV-1-related proteins in postmortem human brain samples,” he continued. “We found that the viral proteins increase as Alzheimer’s disease worsens and are found in the same areas as the tau, but not with [beta-amyloid]. In experiments using miniature human brain models (organoids), we saw that HSV-1 infection increases the amount of tau,” he told us.

Interestingly, Shemesh said, the modified tau seems to reduce the levels of herpes proteins and lower the number of neurons dying after infection, as if the neurons were not infected at all.

“This led us to explore a specific immune response pathway in the brain, the cGAS-STING pathway,” he detailed. “We found that molecules of this pathway are present where HSV-1 and modified tau are found in Alzheimer’s disease.”