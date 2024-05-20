Insecure Dwyane Wade Gets Naked Wearing Only Nail Polish!

Updated May 20, 2024

(CNBC May 18, 2024) When Dwyane Wade retired from the NBA in 2019 following a glittering 16-season career, he had spent more than half his life playing basketball.

But to hear the now 42-year-old tell it, basketball was just “a moment” that happened to last more than 20 years.

“It lasted for a lot of years, but that moment has passed and I’m on to the next one,” Wade tells CNBC Make It. “That’s how I view life.”

For Wade, being present and trying to get the most out of each moment is what allowed him to string together a career that garnered 13 All-Star appearances and an NBA scoring title.

(June 22, 2016) If you think think a big, bad NBA star doesn’t want a little girly pampering, you’re dead wrong.

Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade is being featured in ESPN The Magazine‘s annual Body Issue and turns out he’s a fiend for foot massages and nail polish!

Speechless.

Pedicures and More

The 6-foot-4, 218 pound athlete told the magazine that he gets his tootsies professionally pampered and polished whenever he can.

Other shocking tidbits from D-Wade:

His insecurities about his outie belly button really got to him as a kid.

So much that he actually had his doctor write him a note that said he couldn’t participate in swimming because of his horror about his outward facing belly button.

Now, he’s over it.

Underwear Line

And part of the way he’s processing the, should we say, trauma over his poking out muffin-hole, is through his underwear line called Naked.

He told the magazine: “In my underwear line, Naked, we have this thing called the ‘Naked Truth’ — and my naked truth, I always say, is me being my authentic self.”

He said that’s part of the reason he did the naked photo shoot with ESPN.

