Increasing The Value Of Your Florida Home Before You Sell

Are you planning to move? Perhaps you got a job transfer or are moving to be near family. Whatever the reason, you should take steps to try to get as much for your home as possible. The more lead time to prepare before the sale the better.

The following tips for Miami and Fort Lauderdale homeowners should help you get top dollar for your house. They range from inexpensive to somewhat pricey, but they all yield a decent increase in value.

A Fresh Coat of Paint

This is an incredibly simple thing to have done on your home before selling, and it can make a big impact. A fresh coat of paint can revive the appearance of a home that hasn’t been painted in years, and this contributes to making a positive first impression on people looking to buy your home. It’s also one of the least expensive suggestions on this list, so you don’t have to be too worried about the return on investment. Did you just have your house painted in the past couple of years? If so, a good pressure washing can clean the dirt and grime off of it.

Spruce up Your Landscaping

Two of the visual elements that affect a home’s curb appeal the most are the appearance of the house itself and the landscaping. If your lawn has patches of dead grass and brown areas, then you need to get a lawn care company to redress this quickly. Few things look as beautiful as a lush, healthy, green lawn that looks as meticulously maintained as it is.



The lawn is, of course, only part of your landscaping. Attractive bushes and flower beds along the front of your home can add beauty to the property. If there’s a walkway leading up to the front door, flanking this with bushes or other appropriate landscaping can accentuate it perfectly. Then there is the matter of the driveways, walkways and other hardscape elements themselves, which we’ll get into next.

Add Flair to Your Hardscaping With Decorative Concrete

If your driveway, walkway or patio has seen better days, you should probably have some hardscaping work done. If you really want it to stick out from the crowd, you will search for companies that do decorative concrete in Ft Lauderdale and the surrounding area.



Are weeds growing up through cracks in the asphalt or other material of your driveway? If you need to have it redone anyway, then hire a contractor that can install stamped concrete in various designs and patterns. Companies such as Creative Resurfacing in Fort Lauderdale can get you the perfect walkway, driveway or pool deck to complement your home’s appearance.

Remodel Your Kitchen

Kitchen remodels are known for offering a rather high return on investment compared to redoing any other room in your home. This is easy to understand. No other room has such a combination of appliances, cabinetry, countertops, fixtures and other elements that need to come together to enable it to be attractive and functional.



As far as materials go, granite or marble are all the rage for countertops. With appliances, stainless steel is a highly desired look that blends well with many kitchen décor elements. If you’re opting for a more extravagant remodel, you should have an island installed for more storage and counter space. A kitchen with old cabinets could benefit from new ones although refinishing or simply painting the ones you have will be easier on your bank account.

Install an Inground Pool

Florida is a mecca for those who love warm weather. That said, it can get a bit much after a while. There’s nothing like a pool full of cool water to jump in for the ultimate escape from a miserably hot and humid day. This is all the more true when you live any distance from Florida’s ample coastline and beaches. This makes the installation of an inground pool an excellent idea to boost your property’s value before selling.

Save The New Owner Money on Repairs or Replacements

Is the roof on your home over a decade old and starting to show signs of aging such as missing shingles? Take our word for it, the home inspector hired by a prospective buyer of your property isn’t going to miss this fact. You may want to go ahead and shop around and have a competent contractor put a new roof on. Many potential buyers will become enthusiastic actual buyers when they realize they won’t have to be out of pocket for any expensive repairs on this home for some years to come.

You will definitely need to take a look at your budget and decide where best to apply it to get the most return on investment. Landscaping offers impressive returns as do exterior improvements in general, which includes hardscaping enhancements.

Whether you splurge on decorative concrete for your entryway, walkway or driveway or simply paint your house and tend to your lawn, you can get the maximum value from your property when selling it.