In The US 48 Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Eaten Every Second

On August 2nd, National Ice Cream Sandwich Day encourages us to cool off with one of our favorite frozen treats. Whether it’s vanilla, strawberry, or Neopolitan between two chocolate wafers, the dessert sure will hit the spot on a hot summer day.

The first known record for an ice cream sandwich was in 1894 and used sponge cake with ice cream.

The original ice cream sandwich sold for a penny in 1900 from a pushcart in the Bowery neighborhood of New York.

The vendor’s idea became commercially popular by 1902 and the peddler was busy making sandwiches to order.

Pictures from the Jersey Shore circa 1905 “On the beach, Atlantic City”, show Ice Cream sandwiches were popular at 1c each.

By 1940, grocers sold sandwiches made with crispy wafers.

One account claims the modern ice cream sandwich with the chocolate wafer was invented in 1945 by Jerry Newberg. The ice cream maker sold his creation at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh, PA. At the time, the storied location was home to the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.

Although ice cream sandwiches were made by hand and distributed by New York street vendors in the early 1940s, it wasn’t until 1945 that the first ice cream sandwiches were mass produced.

The average number of ice cream sandwiches eaten per second nationally is 48.

The dynamic duo of ice cream and cookies was started in San Francisco in 1928.

If all the ice cream sandwiches made yearly were placed end to end, they would circle Earth 3 1/2 times.

The 30-44 age group buys the most ice cream sandwiches.

The ice cream sandwich is so American it is sold at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.

The rectangular chocolate cookies with ice cream between were patented in 1963 by Jack Delaney, Tim Jones, John Defillippio, and Sam West.

Ice cream sandwiches are the second best-selling novelty ice cream in America.

The eastern part of the country consumes almost 50% of ice cream sandwiches in America.

Around the world: In Australia, ice cream sandwiches are called giant sandwich. In Iran, they are called bread ice cream and are made with two wafers and with traditional Iranian ice cream. In Israel, they are called Kasata and are a variation on the Italian dessert cassata . It is ice cream between layers of sponge cake In Mexico they are called tortas de nieve or emparedado de nieve and they literally are a sandwich. They are ice cream in a roll or between two pieces of bread. In the Philippines, pushcarts sell ice cream sandwiches with the bread called pandesal . In Singapore, they are called Potong which has two wafers holding together a block of ice cream. In Vietnam they are called bánh mì kẹp kem is commonly sold on the street as a snack. It consists of scoops of ice cream stuffed inside a bánh mì , topped with crushed peanuts. In Scotland and Ireland, they’re called “Sliders”

The “Chipwich”, an ice cream sandwich made with two chocolate chip cookies and vanilla ice cream rolled in mini chocolate chips, was created in 1978 by Richard LaMotta.

