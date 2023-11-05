In Geometry, The Shape Of A Donut Is Known As A Torus

National Doughnut Day on November 5th is one of two observed by doughnut lovers across the nation. The first Friday in June is the other day doughnuts steal the bakery case spotlight ready to tease their way into the white bakery box home!

National Doughnut Day started in 1938 as a fundraiser for Chicago’s The Salvation Army. Their goal was to help those in need during the Great Depression and to honor The Salvation Army “Lassies” of World War I, who served doughnuts to soldiers.

1809 – One of the earliest accounts of donuts are attributed to Dutch settlers that brought them over to New York

1872 – author, William Cullen Bryant describes doughnuts fried in lard in his book Picturesque America; Or, the Land We Live In which was published in 1872.

1896 – Print ads for cake and glazed donuts and doughnuts existed since at least 1896 in the United States.

1900 – George W. Peck published Peck’s Bad Boy and his Pa in 1900. It contained the first known printed use of donut. In it, a character is quoted as saying, “Pa said he guessed he hadn’t got much appetite and he would just drink a cup of coffee and eat a donut.”

1918 – The Salvation Army sets up canteens in the frontlines of World War I to provide care and donuts for soldiers.

1919 – the Square Donut Company of America was founded. Square donuts offers an easier-to-package product.

1920 – Adolph Levitt, a refugee from Russia designs a gadget to help him keep up with the demand for donuts at his shop.

1934 – In the 1934, movie “It Happened One Night,” Clark Gable gave birth to the trend of dunking donuts in milk when he showed a fellow actor the “right way to do it.”

1950 – The first Dunkin’ Donuts was opened in 1950, a revamp of William Rosenberg’s coffee-and-doughnut shop Open Kettle.

1959 – The Entenmann brothers, William, Robert, and Charles, and mother, Martha, invented the familiar “see-through” cake box for baked goods in 1959. They believed people were more inclined to buy what they could see.

1989 – “The Simpsons” is aired for the first time and the world is introduced to Homer, a true donut lover.

Doughnuts vs. Donuts? “Doughnut” is actually proper, but “donut” is acceptable. If you look in older dictionaries, you’ll only find “doughnut.” However, the Merriam-Webster dictionary now lists “donut” as a variant of “doughnut.”

In geometry, the shape of a donut is known as a Torus.

Canada has the most donut shops in the world per capita,

According to a new survey, the average American eats 31 donuts a year. That’s around two or three donuts a month.

AMERICA’S TOP 10 FAVORITE DONUT CHAINS #1: Krispy Kreme (41%) #2: Dunkin’ Donuts (40%) #3: Shipley Donuts (4%) #4: Tim Hortons (3%) #5: Voodoo Donuts (3%) #6: Daylight Donuts (3%) #7: Entenmann’s Donuts in my own kitchen (3%) #8: Winchell’s Donuts (2%) #9: Lamar’s Donuts (1%) #10: Honey Dew Donuts (1%)

There are more than 25,000 donut shops in this country, and they’re pumping out more than 10 BILLION donuts a year.

if you took all of the donuts that we ate last year and laid them side-by-side, they’d go around the Earth 19 times.

Classic flavors remain strong: More than 50 percent prefer classic donut dough flavors such as chocolate (22%), plain (16%), and old-fashioned (13%)

Younger audiences are most likely to branch out: 82 percent of Millennials and Generation Z consumers are interested in trying new and unique donut flavors

Parents prefer tipsy donuts: Those most interested in trying alcohol-inspired donuts were parents(21%)

More adventurous palates are out west: West Coast consumers are the most adventurous donut eaters, with 72 percent saying they’d try bold donut flavors

Men are spicier than the ladies 7 percent of men said they would try a spicy donut (habanero or sriracha), while only 5 percent of women would.

Today, Entenmann’s doughnut bakery in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, is the largest doughnut bakery in the United States.

Entenmann’s makes about 100,000 donuts every hour, which is roughly 15 million a week!

Dunkin’ Donuts is the largest donut chain, with 11,000 stores in 33 countries serving more than 5 million customers per day.

At the Grand Canyon’s narrowest point — about 4 miles wide — you would need to put 253,440 doughnuts on a string to reach the other side.

More than 55 million donuts would be needed to reach across the U.S. from Long Beach, California, to Long Island, New York.

As of 2011, there are 10 people living in America with the last name “doughnut” or “donut.”

Bostonians really love their doughnuts: The city has one doughnut shop for every 2480 people according to AdWeek.

If there’s no nut, where did the “nut” come from? That all depends on your preferred historical background of the donut. However, stories say the first “donuts” didn’t have holes and resembled more of a walnut shape, hence the name “dough” NUTS.

20 – the number of donuts Renée Zellweger ate every day to gain weight for the sequel of “Bridget Jones’s Diary.”

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Foodimentary

Y98 Radio

Cision

Mobile-Cuisine

Food Network

Bright Freak

Tons of Facts

Mental Floss

Parade

Just Fun Facts

National Today