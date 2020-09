If You Love Teddy Bears, You Are Officially An Arctophile

On September 9th, National Teddy Bear Day honors the history of one of childhood’s favorite toys. We have all had a special cuddly teddy as a child. Some of us still have our teddy bear from our childhood. No matter what kind of teddy bear you had, the day is a perfect time to celebrate your childhood friend!

In 1902, American President Theodore Roosevelt refused to shoot a bear cub while hunting in Mississippi. The incident made national news. Clifford Berryman published a cartoon of the event in the Washington Post on November 16th, 1902, and the caricature became an instant classic.

The Berryman cartoon of Teddy Roosevelt and the cub inspired New York store owner Morris Michtom. He created a new toy and even had a name in mind. Michtom wrote President Roosevelt to ask permission to name the new toy a “Teddy Bear.”

The Oxford English Dictionary dates the first use of the term teddy bear to 1906

Big Bird from Sesame Street named his Teddy Bear Radar.

The lasagna loving cat celebrated on Garfield the Cat Day armed himself with Pooky, his lovable scapegoat.

The British invasion of Teddy Bears includes Winnie-the-Pooh and Paddington.

In 1981, the Care Bears first became greeting cards. Not long after, they launched into television and toy history.

Let’s not forget the Muppet character Fozzie Bear. The lovable and comedic bear endlessly perseveres with one-liners, slapstick and musical comedy.

The classic song, ‘Teddy Bear’s Picnic.’ was written in 1907, shortly after teddy bears were first manufactured in Europe and America.

The Teddy Bears’ Picnic song was originally called The Teddy Bear Two Step.

It was composed in 1907 by JK Bratton. Its words by Jimmy Kennedy were added in 1932.

In 1902 Germany, the Steiff family developed a silk-like fabric bear, based on zoo animals. They caused a sensation at a toy fair and were snapped up by an American buyer.

They aren’t just for children – 40% of teddy sales are for adults, and a quarter of us still has our childhood companion.

A teddy bear has been into space! Magellan T Bear boarded Space Shuttle Discovery in 1995 as part of a school project.

If you love teddy bears, you are officially an arctophile (say “ark-toe-file”)! That’s from the Greek words arctos (meaning bear) and philos (meaning loving).

There's probably no bigger arctophile than Jackie Miley of South Dakota, USA. She holds the Guinness World Record for having the most teddy bears — 8,026 at the time the record was set in 2012! She has so many, she keeps them in a separate house across the street from where she lives.

The story of Goldilocks And The Three Bears was written in 1837 by Robert Southey who was the Poet Laureate at the time.

In Southey’s original story, the visitor to the bears’ house was an ugly old woman. Goldilocks only entered the tale in later versions.

Bear hugs predate teddy bears by 60 years. The term bear-hug was first recorded in 1846.

