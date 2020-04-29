Humidity And Showers Return To Florida Wednesday

Wednesday features some showers in the east coast metro area in the afternoon and increasing humidity. We’ll also see plenty of sun along with clouds at times. Dangerous rip currents will be on the increase along the Atlantic coast, so just stay away from the water. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, a building breeze along the Gulf coast, and passing showers and storms around the area. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will begin with a few lingering Gulf coast showers. Then we’ll see sunny skies throughout South Florida. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will feature sunny skies and afternoon sea breezes along both coasts. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of sun again. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.