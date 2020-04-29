Home Weather Humidity And Showers Return To Florida Wednesday

Humidity And Showers Return To Florida Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features some showers in the east coast metro area in the afternoon and increasing humidity.  We’ll also see plenty of sun along with clouds at times.  Dangerous rip currents will be on the increase along the Atlantic coast, so just stay away from the water.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, a building breeze along the Gulf coast, and passing showers and storms around the area.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will begin with a few lingering Gulf coast showers.  Then we’ll see sunny skies throughout South Florida.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will feature sunny skies and afternoon sea breezes along both coasts.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of sun again.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR