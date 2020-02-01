How You Can Cut Back Your Drinking

Do you have some concerns about the amount of alcohol that you consume? You might be worried that you drink too frequently, or that you’re drinking to excess. You may feel as though you don’t have enough control over your drinking habits.

If you are concerned about this, it’s smart to have a discussion with your doctor about your alcohol usage. Bring up your drinking habits with your doctor and listen to the recommendations that you’re given. If you’re reliant on alcohol, or if you take prescription medications that can interact negatively with alcohol, you may want to give up alcohol completely.

However, even if this isn’t necessary, you may find that it’s beneficial to drink less. If you’ve discussed your drinking habits with your doctor, and they recommend cutting back, you may want to follow these steps suggested by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism:

Write down your intentions. Grab some paper and a pen and assemble a list of reasons to quit drinking. For example, it might help you to get the sleep you need at night or have more energy during the day. A list like this can be very motivated, especially when you’re tempted to have an extra drink.

Decide on a goal. Make sure there are clear limits on what you drink. It’s best to follow the recommended guidelines when it comes to drinking. Women and men above the age of 65 should not have more than a single standard drink each day. Men younger than 65 shouldn’t drink more than two standard drinks a day. Of course, even these limits may be too high for seniors or for people struggling with medical conditions. Talking things over with your doctor will help you to set the appropriate limits.

Track your drinking in a diary for a few weeks. Every time you drink alcohol, write it down. Try to be as specific as possible. Don’t just list how much you drank or the beverages you had. Write about the circumstances of your drinking as well. Look at your diary and see if you’re meeting the goal you’ve set. If you haven’t been able to follow your goal, you’ll want to bring this up with a medical professional.

Make sure your house is alcohol-free. It’s easier to abstain from drinking when there’s no alcohol around.

Don’t drink in a hurry. Leisurely sip on your beverages. Avoid drinking when you haven’t eaten. After you’ve had alcohol, drink something else, like water or a soda.

Avoid alcohol entirely on certain days. For example, if you have a glass of wine every day, set aside one or two days a week where you won’t drink a thing. You may even want to avoid alcohol for even longer than that. Stop drinking for a week or even a month to see what it feels like to avoid alcohol. You may find that abstaining from alcohol for a period of time makes it easier for you to cut back on your drinking.

Be wary of pressure from your peers. Come up with polite responses you can give people when they ask you to drink more. Remember, you don’t have to be drinking just because someone has offered you a beverage. If people pressure you to drink, you’ll want to avoid these people.

Find ways to keep yourself occupied. You could go to a movie theater, play a game, or even head out on a walk. If you’re cooped up at home, you could try developing a new hobby. You could learn to play an instrument or try to master a skill about woodworking. People are often tempted to drink because they’re bored. A rewarding hobby can be an excellent replacement for alcohol.

Reach out to people and let them know you could use support. It's hard to limit your drinking, but the process is easier when you have the help of family and friends. You may be able to get support from a doctor or therapist as well.

Avoid temptation. Stay away from situations that will make you want to drink. If you tend to drink heavily when you’re on vacation or over the holidays, you’ll want to come up with a plan to curb your drinking ahead of time. Be aware of how you’re feeling. If you’re anxious, overwhelmed, or lonely, you might want to relax with alcohol. Instead of giving in to this, find new ways to manage your stress.

Stick with your efforts. Even if you slip up, you should keep trying to keep your drinking. It often takes multiple attempts to break a bad habit. Even if you hit roadblocks, you should work to drink less. Remember, this is an ongoing issue that you’ll have to work on every day.

Even after you’ve curbed your drinking, you should pay attention to your habits to make sure you’re sticking with your goals. A lot of people successfully cut back, but then wind up drinking again later on. If you catch yourself doing this, you’ll want to discuss it with your doctor.