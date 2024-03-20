How Was Toasted Ravioli First Created?

March 20th celebrates a fun-filled and versatile pasta. National Ravioli Day is a food holiday for pasta lovers! So pick your favorite filling and sauce and cook up a meal everyone will love!

14th Century – Ravioli first appears in the personal letters of Francesco di Marco Datini, a Prato merchant.

14th Century – King Richard II’s chefs mention ravioli in a British cookbook, referred to as “rauioles.”

1549 – Bartolomeo Scappi serves ravioli to the papal conclave in Rome, with fillings of boiled pork belly, Parmesan cheese, sugar, herbs, spices, and raisins.

1940s – a cook, at Oldani’s St. Louis restaurant, accidentally dropped a ravioli into the fryer…creating toasted ravioli

2000 – Plankton, a “SpongeBob SquarePants” character, achieves internet meme status with his memorable quote: “Ravioli, ravioli, give me the formu-oli!”

2019 – After 94 years, landmark downtown San Francisco restaurant Lucca Ravioli announces plans to close.

Ravioli is a traditional type of Italian-filled pasta, made up of a filling sealed between two layers of thin egg pasta dough. The ravioli are usually served in either a broth or with a pasta sauce.

Some of the fillings include cheese, meat, vegetables and seasonings.

Served often as the main course, ravioli can also be a side dish or even an appetizer. Many popular recipes bake or deep fry the ravioli. With chocolate added to the pasta or cream cheese stuffing and a caramel sauce, the dish quickly becomes a dessert!

Ravioli can be homemade, purchased fresh or frozen in grocery stores. In the United States, Chef Boyardee popularized the canned ravioli. This ravioli is filled with either beef or processed cheese and served in a tomato, tomato-meat or tomato-cheese sauce.

Large ravioli are called ravioloni.

Small ravioli are called ravioletti.

​The word ravioli comes from the Italian word “riavvolgere” which means “to wrap.”

