How Video Marketing Is Leading The Change In The Healthcare Industry

On a lazy, sunny afternoon, a young boy was alone at home with his father. Right after lunch, when his father was completing some chores in the kitchen, he fainted due to exhaustion and heat.

A young boy wouldn’t know what to do — but this time he did, because he had seen a video about what to do. Without panicking, he helped his father because he had seen a video made by his family doctor.

That is just one of the ways video marketing is helping the people at large. It is also impacting the healthcare industry impressively. In this article, we are going to explore how video marketing is shaping the future of healthcare.

Read on to also know more about video marketing through a brief healthcare marketing guide that offers easy-to-follow tips.

How Video Marketing Is Changing the Healthcare Industry?

1. More Accessibility

The healthcare industry is now online. One of the most important ways of communicating online is through video marketing.

Just at the click of a button, people can access a wealth of information at any time of the day, from literally anywhere in the world. Videos have also promoted transparency.

2. Easy Sharing of Healthcare Tips

Dr. Google has loads of information about managing health conditions, but not all of this information is correct. 87% of internet users use it to find answers about health. And then, many of them get anxious.

3. Connecting People With Experts Around the Globe

Panel discussions, specialist interviews, etc. offer people information from experienced doctors around the globe – this aids in better decision-making for a patient or a family member, especially during serious illnesses.

4. Greater Reach, More Leads

Videos are the most engaging format of content today. You can reach a large number of people through videos instead of text or photos. The chances of a video being shared are also higher.

5. Better Advertising

Because videos are visually engaging, they build an emotional connection with the audience. For example, testimonial videos inspire trust among your viewers. You might get more consultation requests from potential customers.

6. Better Demonstrations

Videos allow for better demonstrations, pre-surgery, or for a product. Instead of reading a set of instructions, videos are a better way of explaining to people how something works.

For example, instead of telling someone how a blood pressure monitor works, if you just show them a video, it becomes really easy for them to understand.

The Future of Video Marketing in Healthcare

By 2020, 80% of online traffic will be for videos.

In the future, video marketing can play a significant role in shedding more light on doctor profiles (who are the people inside the white coat), procedure information (what will a surgery or a procedure be like in-depth), healthcare guides, patient testimonials, etc.

Telemedicine, when infused with the practices of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, etc., can help in the setting up of virtual clinics.

Video Marketing: The Present & Future of Healthcare

Video marketing allows all healthcare stakeholders to connect directly with their patients and customers. These videos can be used to help people live a healthier lifestyle.

Landing pages with videos also tend to rank higher on Google. With a few SEO efforts, you can make your videos more discoverable. Add keywords in your video descriptions and titles.

The healthcare industry is definitely evolving through video marketing. Videos are the best way to educate and inform the people and enhance the overall customer experience.