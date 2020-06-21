How Travel Improves Your Mental Health

People put off taking vacations for a variety of reasons. They choose to keep their noses to the grindstone and forge ahead, despite the impact it has on their wellbeing. However, if you’re consistently too busy to get away, taking a holiday may be much more important than you realize. Even a short vacation will improve your mental and physical health, and your trip doesn’t have to break the bank. On the other hand, traveling could provide memories that will last a lifetime and permanently change your outlook.

Visit a New Country

What if you could walk along the rocky cliffs of Ireland and wonder at the vast expanse of green hills? Would you prefer an Italian villa in Tuscany, overlooking a winery, or spending your days taking in the art and architecture of Rome? Perhaps you’re a true adventurer who has always dreamed of going on an African safari to photograph wild animals. Let your mind expand beyond the challenges of everyday living, traffic jams and work stresses. Experience cultures and lifestyles far different from your own.

Take to the Sea

If you’re honestly too busy to get away for a week or two, choose one of the 3-day cruises instead. You may get the same health benefits from taking shorter vacations but more often. You could be transported to another world and returned to your office before things have time to fall apart in your absence. A cruise is also an excellent way to disconnect from email, texts and phone calls since you may not be guaranteed internet access. Call it enforced relaxation. Enjoy the fabulous food and breathtaking views, and come back recharged.

Explore Your Own Country

If the idea of an overseas flight fills you with dread, consider something a little closer to home. Maybe there’s a particular location you’ve always wanted to visit, and perhaps it’s just a couple of days’ drive. You control the pace of your travel, stop whenever you want to, and change your destination on a whim if you decide to amend your itinerary. There are thousands of beautiful places to see right here in America. As an added benefit, it’s easy to maintain social distancing in a national park, such as Yellowstone or Bryce Canyon.

Go to the Mountains

Imagine a big log cabin in the mountains, fresh air, crisp evenings and no city light pollution to detract from the star-filled sky. Pick up some groceries and cook your own food. Maybe even catch some fish for dinner in a nearby stream. Best of all, you’ll be able to enjoy the peaceful sounds of nature in an otherwise quiet location. It’s a great way to catch up on your sleep

Enjoy Your Backyard

Are you concerned about spending money on an expensive vacation, or is there a situation that requires you to remain close to home? No problem! Take a staycation. Sleep late, read that book that you haven’t had time for and make it an extra-long weekend. Go to the movies in the middle of the day. Browse a bookstore or library. The important thing is to do something that relaxes you as opposed to wearing yourself out by working through your to-do list. A week away from the office, even spent in your backyard, can still be rejuvenating.

They say that all work and no play make Jack a dull boy, but what they should say is that it makes Jack have high blood pressure, anxiety and chronic exhaustion. Besides wearing down your immune system, constant stress can take its toll on your relationships with others and negatively impact your decision making. It is essential to let your mind and body rest now and then.

Take a break from all the noise, chaos, and deadlines. You’ll think more clearly, make better decisions and, most importantly, you’ll live a happier and healthier life.