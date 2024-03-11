How Trader Joe’s $2.99 Tote Bag Became A Status Symbol

Grocery store chain Trader Joe’s is the unlikely purveyor of the latest must-have item, a miniature version of its standard branded tote bag that has inspired the kind of hype reserved for Stanley tumblers and Taylor Swift merch. Across the country, the diminutive bag — which retails for $2.99 — is selling out quickly, prompting some stores to reportedly place limits on how many customers can buy. And video footage posted online appears to show enthusiastic crowds descending on restocked displays like seagulls at the beach attacking a spilled bag of chips.

The season’s newest “it” handbag isn’t by any of the usual roster of exclusive designers or upscale brands. If it could speak, it wouldn’t whisper “luxury” so much as “mandarin orange chicken.” And it pairs best with a loud Hawaiian shirt.

It’s so difficult to get your mitts on one of them that a robust resale market has sprung up. On eBay, sets of the bags are listed for as much as $499 — though it isn’t clear anyone is actually paying that much. A wide array of the bags in various colors is available for under $20, including shipping.

“The Trader Joe’s mini tote really gives the same energy as the mini Goyard for only $2.99,” wrote one TikToker who posted a video of the two bags in coordinating shades of cherry red.

The success of the totes surprised even the company. “Our Mini Canvas Tote Bags certainly sold more quickly than we anticipated,” public relations manager Nakia Rohde said in an email to The Washington Post. “Before we had the opportunity to promote them in any way, customers across the country found them at their neighborhood Trader Joe’s.”

She noted, though, that the grocer wasn’t pleased by one sign of their popularity: “Our customers, in our stores, are our focus; we do not endorse the re-sale of any of our products, anywhere,” she wrote.