How to Use the 6-to-1 Grocery Shopping Method to Save Time and Money

People looking for ways to save money and eat healthier may benefit from the “6-to-1 grocery shopping method.” This approach was created by chef Will Coleman and shared on TikTok. It involves picking six vegetables, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces or spreads, and one fun item. Not only can it streamline your grocery shopping trip, but it can also help you shop with purpose so that you use your time more efficiently.

“The 6-to-1 grocery shopping method offers a fresh perspective on a traditional shopping list,” Dalia Beydoun, MS, RD, a registered dietitian, told Health. “It suits those who prefer a less structured approach by incorporating all the essential food groups for a balanced diet. This method also aligns with the dietary guidelines for Americans, ensuring a mix of vegetables, proteins, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats in every meal.”

Here’s what you need to know about the 6-to-1 grocery method, its benefits, and its downsides. You’ll also find several sample shopping lists and meal plans to help you get a feel for how this approach works.

What Is the 6-to-1 Grocery Shopping Method?

To implement the 6-to-1 grocery shopping method, you will need to decide ahead of time which vegetables, fruits, proteins, starches, spreads, and sauces as well as fun items you want to buy. You also will need to do a bit of menu planning (as well as check your pantry) before you create your final list to make sure you have everything you need.

“This method can be an effective way to help you save money, cut back on food waste, and limit spontaneous grocery store purchases,” Mia Syn, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian and author, told Health. “This method also helps you get the most out of your ingredients each week while providing a rough framework for creating nutritionally balanced meals.”

That said, this method does not provide guidance on how much of each ingredient to buy, which might not suit those who prefer more detailed meal planning, says Beydoun. “Also, it doesn’t cater well to recipes that require a wide range of ingredients, such as homemade sauces with various herbs and spices. For people who are less comfortable cooking spontaneously without a detailed recipe, this approach might be challenging.”

Benefits of the 6-to-1 Method

By prioritizing fresh produce and lean proteins, the 6-to-1 method emphasizes a balanced diet rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber, Tiffany Ma, RDN, a registered dietitian, told Health. “It encourages mindful meal planning and helps individuals make healthier food choices.”

This approach also promotes food diversity, which helps you consume a wider range of nutrients, said Syn. To make the most of the plan each week, she suggests aiming to try new options in each category.

“For example, eating with the seasons will encourage a wider range of produce options [because] each offers their own unique package of nutrients,” Syn added. “Additionally, in-season produce typically tastes the best, is at its nutritional peak, and is most affordable.”

This method also is flexible and can be adapted for various household sizes. While it may be more conducive for single people or smaller families due to its simplicity, Ma says a family of four can also use it by adjusting quantities accordingly. She does acknowledge, though, that larger families may find it more challenging to stretch the groceries throughout the week without additional planning and supplementation.

How To Use the 6-to-1 Method When Shopping

Although the 6-to-1 method saves time and money in the long run, you will still need to take some time to plan how you will use the items you purchase, said Syn. If you want to try out the 6-to-1 method during your next shopping list, here are some dietitian-recommended shopping lists and meals.

Grocery List and Meal Plan 1 SHOPPING LIST Vegetables: Spinach, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, broccoli, sweet potatoes, tomatoes

Spinach, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, broccoli, sweet potatoes, tomatoes Fruits: Avocado, bananas, oranges, strawberries, kiwi

Avocado, bananas, oranges, strawberries, kiwi Proteins: Chicken breast, salmon, black beans, tofu

Chicken breast, salmon, black beans, tofu Starches: Tortillas, quinoa, legume pasta

Tortillas, quinoa, legume pasta Sauces: Marinara sauce, pesto

Marinara sauce, pesto Fun Item: Dark chocolate MEAL OPTIONS Meal 1: Grilled chicken salad using the spinach, sliced bell peppers, tomatoes, and avocado. Top with grilled chicken breast and dress with a homemade vinaigrette using ingredients from your pantry.

Grilled chicken salad using the spinach, sliced bell peppers, tomatoes, and avocado. Top with grilled chicken breast and dress with a homemade vinaigrette using ingredients from your pantry. Meal 2: Salmon quinoa bowl made by combining cooked quinoa with roasted broccoli and sweet potatoes. Add grilled salmon on top and drizzle with a bit of pesto for flavor.

Salmon quinoa bowl made by combining cooked quinoa with roasted broccoli and sweet potatoes. Add grilled salmon on top and drizzle with a bit of pesto for flavor. Meal 3: Vegetarian tacos using black beans as the protein base and adding sautéed bell peppers and onions. Serve in tortillas with a side of diced tomatoes and avocado.

Vegetarian tacos using black beans as the protein base and adding sautéed bell peppers and onions. Serve in tortillas with a side of diced tomatoes and avocado. Meal 4: Chicken fajitas made with grilled chicken and sliced bell peppers and served in tortillas with avocado and tomatoes.

Chicken fajitas made with grilled chicken and sliced bell peppers and served in tortillas with avocado and tomatoes. Meal 5: Stir-fry tofu and vegetables using a mix of broccoli, carrots, and sweet potatoes. Add tofu for protein and stir fry with soy sauce from your pantry (or another sauce you have), and serve over quinoa.

Stir-fry tofu and vegetables using a mix of broccoli, carrots, and sweet potatoes. Add tofu for protein and stir fry with soy sauce from your pantry (or another sauce you have), and serve over quinoa. Meal 6: Pasta with tomato sauce using pasta, sauce, and roasted vegetables like bell peppers and broccoli for a nutritious boost. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast from your pantry.

Pasta with tomato sauce using pasta, sauce, and roasted vegetables like bell peppers and broccoli for a nutritious boost. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast from your pantry. Dessert or snack: A fruit salad with the bananas and berries, served with dark chocolate. Provided by Dalia Beydoun, MS, RD.

Grocery List and Meal Plan 2 SHOPPING LIST Vegetables: Frozen fajita veggie mix, spaghetti squash, frozen stir-fry veggies, sliced carrots, salad kit, cherry tomatoes

Frozen fajita veggie mix, spaghetti squash, frozen stir-fry veggies, sliced carrots, salad kit, cherry tomatoes Fruits: Avocado, strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, bananas

Avocado, strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, bananas Proteins: Chicken breast, lean ground turkey, frozen shrimp, eggs

Chicken breast, lean ground turkey, frozen shrimp, eggs Starches: Whole grain tortillas, whole grain bread, rolled oats

Whole grain tortillas, whole grain bread, rolled oats Sauces: Pasta sauce, stir-fry sauce

Pasta sauce, stir-fry sauce Fun item: Ice cream MEAL OPTIONS Meal 1: Whole grain chicken tacos with frozen bell peppers seasoned with taco seasoning from your pantry

Whole grain chicken tacos with frozen bell peppers seasoned with taco seasoning from your pantry Meal 2: Spaghetti squash Bolognese with lean ground turkey and pasta sauce

Spaghetti squash Bolognese with lean ground turkey and pasta sauce Meal 3: Shrimp stir-fry with shrimp, frozen stir-fry veggies, and stir-fry sauce

Shrimp stir-fry with shrimp, frozen stir-fry veggies, and stir-fry sauce Meal 4: Avocado toast on whole grain bread with overeasy eggs and blueberries on the side

Avocado toast on whole grain bread with overeasy eggs and blueberries on the side Meal 5: Protein oatmeal made with rolled oats cooked with egg whites for additional protein and topped with strawberries and bananas Provided by Mia Syn, MS, RDN.

Other Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Shop

If you’re using the 6-to-1 grocery shopping method, Syn recommends taking inventory of what you already have first. You may find that you can work around existing items and cut down on costs and food waste by making the most of what you already have, she said.

“I am also a fan of ordering groceries for pick up, as it helps you stick to our grocery game plan while limiting adding spontaneous items to your cart that you may see while strolling the grocery store aisles,” Syn said.

In addition to the 6-to-1 method, Lindsey Chastain, founder and CEO of The Waddle and Cluck, a homesteading company that focuses on organic gardening and sustainable farming practices, suggested checking grocery fliers and sales to save money. She also recommends buying store brands as opposed to name brands when quality permits, shopping for seasonal produce and freezing extras, and shopping with a list focused on planned recipes rather than on wants or desires.

“Of course, learning to grow your own vegetables and herbs can also help,” Chastain said. “We are a family of six and found that … it is easier to plan well-rounded meals by looking at what’s on sale, buying in bulk, and planning meals around the best saving opportunities for that week.”

A Quick Review

The 6-to-1 grocery method is an approach to cooking that involves picking six vegetables, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces or spreads, and one fun item. The purpose is to streamline your shopping experience, promote variety, eliminate food waste, and keep grocery costs lower. It also can be a nutritionally sound approach as long as people keep the focus on quality fruits and vegetables.

