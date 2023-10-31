How To Safely Gamble In Florida Amidst Pending Legislation Changes?

From its beginning till today, the topic of gambling in Florida has been a hot topic and a bumpy ride. With 21 million Americans, there’s no doubt that citizens of the Sunshine State would enjoy sports betting on the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and others. But until the legal limbo ends and we get a definitive yes or no answer, some options are still available.

Horse racing

Horse racing is still legal and active in Florida, where the Kentucky Derby has drawn in a considerable crowd and interest. DraftKings have also made their app, the DK Horse available, and users can still enjoy betting on horse racing. Segments of horse racing, such as harness racing, quarter horse competition, and variations, meaning inter-track and thoroughbred horses, are all allowed to be bet on.

The only catch is that you must place your bets on-site and come in personally. Spending a day at the tracks, watching these magnificent beasts compete, and having a good time, sounds like a day well spent. Until Jan. 1, 2021, even greyhound racing and betting were allowed, but it was since banned. This will be important in a later topic we will cover.

Casino gaming

The subject of casinos, online gambling, and betting is a hot topic for the Sunshine State at the time of writing. The Seminole Indians, have the most to lose in the situation, so all eyes are focused on this law in the coming months.

In the meantime, the only way to gamble online is to visit offshore websites, which are not subject to the current situation. Sports betting and online casinos are thus still available and open to the online gambling market in Florida by visiting trusted and recommended sites.

Jai alai

A rather unusual sport to be seen in the states, Jai alai first came from Basque in Spain to the US in the 1920s. From that point until the 80s, Jai alai found its home in Florida and made a resounding success. But at that time, local casinos opened up with the Seminole tribe, and the interest waned a bit.

To help keep the flame going, The Florida Legislature allowed card rooms (more on that later) to exist in pari-mutuel facilities. These facilities were Jai alai fronts and horse and greyhound tracks. Greyhound racing was banned recently, but Jai alai still survives and has passed the test of time.

Players wishing to bet on this exciting sport can visit the Magic City Casino in Miami, where they can place bets. The gist of the sport consists of two teams made of two players who each have a special playing tool called a cesta. Think of it as a long basket, with which they have to catch a pelota (a small ball) and throw it against three walls and the floor without stopping to play.

It’s like an enclosed four-person handball, with baskets on the player’s hands. The sport is fast, exciting, and fun to watch, as players can always improvise on the spot and create new moves.

Visit Cardrooms

As part of the pari-mutuel law and agreement, cardrooms still operate in Florida. First, the definition of a pari-mutuel system indicates that all bets, from all participants go into a single pool. The house, or the parlor owner, then takes a cut out of the pool. The final payout for the participants is known once the betting options are closed and the odds are calculated.

The state of Florida does not strictly consider this as casino gambling because all the participants are playing against themselves at the table instead of against the house. Such cardrooms have recently flourished and opened up at the closed greyhound race sites, making good use of space.

Online versions of such establishments and pari-mutuel systems are not allowed because all players must be present in person at the time of the game.

As we follow the progress of Florida’s laws and legislatures, maybe it will be possible to play via live streams, but for now, such practices do not exist. One interesting aspect of cardroom gambling is that dominoes have made their way and soared in popularity, amidst all the other card games.

While dominoes are obviously not cards, they are still allowed inside cardrooms. Besides cardrooms as separate operations, they can still be found as parts of tribal casinos and horse racetracks around Florida.

Play church bingo

In a very regulated way, bingo is allowed within any nonprofit, charitable, or veteran organization in Florida. Everything related to bingo is highly regulated, from slip forms to prizes, cards, and how the game operates. But, even with all those restrictions, players can still join bingos and raffles if they wish.

For the players, the only thing that’s important about legal church bingos is that the state highly regulates who can and can not operate one. So if you get a chance to sit and play at one, it’s legal and regulated, and it’s worth noting that all proceeds will be donated to various veteran, nonprofit, and charitable organizations.