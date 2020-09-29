How to Protect Your Skin During Travel

Traveling abroad may not be in the cards for you right now, but there are still plenty of vacation opportunities right in your backyard! Whether you prefer to take a fun-filled road trip to a sunny, secluded beach or head up to a quiet mountain cabin to get away from it all, summer 2020 can still be filled with safe and relaxing adventures. And hey, even if it’s just a stay-cation at a local hotel or rental house, at least you’re visiting a place other than your living-room couch!

No matter where you decide to go, it’s essential to make sure that your skincare regimen is up to the task. Here are some quick and easy tips for taking good care of your skin even when you’re miles from home!

Mini-Size Me!

It’s easy to procrastinate or even abandon your daily skincare regimen completely while you’re on vacation, especially when you think about lugging your full-size products with you on the go! Before you decide to just skip your skincare regime for a few days, you may want to look online for your favorite products in miniature form! Numerous luxury skincare brands offer travel-size versions of their most popular products. Invest in the micro versions of your favorite items so you can stay on top of your daily skin routine no matter where your travel takes you!

Moisturize! Moisturize! Moisturize!

Whether you’re at home or on-the-go, keeping skin hydrated and well-moisturized is always important, but it’s even more critical to stay moisturized when you’re traveling. Why? If you live in a hot, humid climate, your skin may not be used to arid desert air or vice versa and may produce too much or too little natural oil to compensate.

Be sure to slather on a lightweight, non-comedogenic (that means non-pore clogging) moisturizer twice a day to ensure that you are locking in your skin’s natural moisture and keeping it supple and soft. Here is a pro tip from ClareBella OKC aesthetics: a moisturizer that contains sunscreen gives you one less thing to pack while still offering the right amount of sun protection. Look for a moisturizer that packs the double whammy of sunscreen before heading off on your travels.

Don’t Forget Sunscreen

In case there’s anyone who still needs to hear this…WEAR SUNSCREEN! Avoiding sunscreen application not only increases your risk factor for developing skin cancer, but the UVA and UVB rays from the sun can have damaging effects that will do a serious number on the texture and pigmentation of your skin. Applying sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30 before heading outside helps you not only avoid a painful, vacation-ruining sunburn but could literally help save your life!

Bon Voyage!