How to Prepare for the Hurricane Season?

Staying safe and minimizing property damages and losses during disasters such as hurricanes comes down to excellent planning. It doesn’t matter whether you have grown up in a hurricane zone or it’s your first time weathering the storm; understanding how to prepare for this natural disaster can make the difference between major destruction and minor wind damage.

Hurricanes can damage property and shatter lives. As a result, planning or being prepared can really help you. The perfect time to start preparing is before the threat is about to happen. If you wait until the authorities issue a warning or watch, it may be too late to take some necessary precautions.

By taking the necessary precautions, you can alleviate property damage and navigate through any cyclone emergency with less effort and stress before the season starts.

From reviewing your insurance policies and taking note of top-rated public adjusters like Fraser Public Adjusters to planning evacuation routes ahead of time, let’s go through some of the tasks you can complete to prepare for the hurricane season in Florida.

Knowledge is Power

You need to familiarize yourself with terms such as warning and watch. A warning simply means that a hurricane or storm can occur within the next 24 hours.

On the other hand, a watch means that conditions are auspicious for a hurricane or tropical storm, which can develop within the next 36 hours. The warning and watch system gives you enough time to plan and take necessary steps to evacuate if needed.

There are some coastal regions subject to mandatory evacuations for tropical storms and hurricanes. Make efforts to check with local authorities to see if your location is part of the compulsory evacuation plan.

Create Your Hurricane Evacuation Plan

If you reside in a storm or hurricane-prone area, you need to create an evacuation plan now. If you do so, you’ll be ready when the disaster strikes. According to experts, the blue-sky days are the perfect time to plan.

Do not wait until the skies show danger signs or threaten to start planning. As you formulate your evacuation plan, consider the nearest shelter, as well as the different routes you can use to access those shelters.

Contact the nearest shelter and hotel service providers to ensure they can accommodate all your possessions, including pets. Many tropical storm and hurricane survivors wish they had created their evacuation plan and evacuated when warnings were made.

Review Your Insurance Policies

Don’t wait until it’s time to use it in order to figure out what your insurance policy covers. Insurance policies can be confusing. As a result, you may be surprised at what they won’t cover. Many insurance policies cover wind damage from natural disasters such as hurricanes but eliminate flooding. That means you need separate flood insurance policies to cover that.

Most insurance firms won’t write a policy when a storm season is approaching, so get one as soon as possible. Thoroughly read and understand your insurance policy as early as possible to avoid surprises in the future. Ensure you have enough insurance coverage to rebuild your home and replace your lost possessions.

Before the hurricane season, keep in touch with your public adjuster to discuss how you need to prepare for the disaster and figure out additional coverage you require. If your house is damaged after the hurricane, you should conduct public adjusters to help you get the highest possible claim from your insurance company.

Understand your zone, put together an emergency kit, write or review your family emergency plan, review insurance policies, and understand NWS prediction products, including the meanings of warnings and watches, and you’ll be ready!