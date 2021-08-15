How to Make Camping More Fun

Why not go camping this year? That might not sound like a big event to plan, but sometimes simple things can bring so much joy. Here are some ideas to make your next family camping trip more fun.

Try Cooking Unusual Camping Foods

Smores and hot dogs are a staple as camping treats. But after a while, they can get so bland. Why not try and spice it up a bit? After all, 78% of campers participate in outdoor cooking while camping. Before you are heading out, you can look up different recipes that can be cooked outside. It doesn’t take too long to come across a few that will be fun to make. If your teenager loves to cook, this will be a good opportunity for them to improve their skills and try something new. You can even go as far as to add a new twist to camping food staples. S’mores with fun chocolate flavors, anyone?

Stay in a Cabin or Tiny Home Instead of a Tent

Tents are a camping classic, but not everyone will want to tent it. Instead, consider staying at one of the many campgrounds that offer cabins for campers. Some campsites, like Headwaters Eco Retreat in Jupiter, have gone a step further and built cabins for rent out of shipping containers. Considering that there are almost 17 million shipping containers in the world, upcycling unused containers to create an outdoorsy retreat can be a real boon. Tiny homes and “glamping” sites can also provide an outdoorsy experience for you and your family without sacrificing your favorite creature comforts.

Make Double-Checking Your Equipment Before the Trip a Family Activity

Packing for camping means making sure you have everything you might need for food and safety. Not to mention getting it all in the car! Packing up your equipment doesn’t have to be a chore. Try and make it fun! Packing up your car for vacation is already a little bit like Tetris — why not go a step further and see how effectively your kids can organize the car? When packing for camping becomes a fun activity, you can get the whole family excited about the trip.

Camping with your family can be a great way to bond and experience nature, no matter what the time of year is. If you’re stuck on ways to make your next camping trip a little more fun, use a few of these tips to help you out.