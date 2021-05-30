How to Get Ready For Your Post-COVID Wedding

Planning a wedding during the COVID-19 era brings with it issues that you may have never expected. While you’ll still need to handle normal wedding preparations such as salon trips, planning out your exercise routine, and purchasing a dress, you’ll also need to take appropriate safety precautions for yourself and your guests.

You can prepare for your wedding using these tips, adjusting your initial plans in order to keep everyone as safe as possible:

Optimize Your Hygiene Routine

Several months before your wedding date, spend some time updating and optimizing your hygiene routine so that you’re as prepared as possible for the big day. Consider adding any new hair products, whitening your teeth if you’d like, and adjusting your skincare routine, as necessary. This allows your body time to adjust to the new routine. If you’ll be altering your oral care routine, remember that dentists recommend positioning your new toothbrush at a 45-degree angle when brushing. Choose a soft-bristled toothbrush that’s easy to hold at this angle for the best possible results.

Plan Any Necessary Beauty Salon Trips

Spend some time planning out any necessary salon appointments to prepare for your wedding. Due to COVID-19, many salons that previously accepted walk-ins are now requiring appointments, and it’s vital that you adjust accordingly so that you can get the appointments that you need in time for your event. Contact the hair salon, nail salon, and anywhere else that you need well in advance of your wedding so that you can book the appointments that you need.

Start a Consistent Exercise Routine

As you prepare for your wedding, consider starting a consistent exercise routine well in advance of the big day. Select a type of exercise that you find enjoyable so that you know you can stick to your new workout plan. For example, many people enjoy swimming, making it the fourth most popular sport in the U.S. according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Focus on the health benefits that you’ll receive from this new routine, instead of on losing weight or changing your dress or suit size.

Arrange for COVID-19 Precautions

If you are arranging an in-person wedding ceremony, it’s vital that you plan for appropriate safety precautions to keep everyone safe. As the date approaches, check CDC recommendations to be sure that you’re complying, and check local and municipal occupancy restrictions. You may also wish to host a hybrid ceremony, allowing guests the opportunity to attend virtually if they desire. This gives them the option to attend and participate in your ceremony, without risking potential COVID-19 exposure, and is a good option for the elderly and immunocompromised.

Remember to De-Stress

Weddings are extremely stressful, and weddings during a global pandemic carry an extra element of stress with them. It’s important that you recognize the amount of stress that you’re exposing yourself to and do your best to manage it so that you can stay as healthy as possible. In fact, around half of brides find wedding planning far more stressful than they’d anticipated, and report as much as 11 hours per week spent on wedding planning tasks.

If you’re planning a wedding during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to recognize that you may have to pivot and make some adjustments to your original plans. These adaptations will help keep everyone safe and lower the risk of you becoming ill. They’ll also help you lower your stress as you prepare for the wedding, providing you with additional time to book appointments and prepare. Your wedding is a special day, and careful planning can help ensure that you’re well prepared for this event.