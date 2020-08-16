How To Encourage Kids To Spend More Time Outdoors

Do your kids prefer spending their free time playing computer games, or do they prefer exercising outdoors? Children between ages 6 to 7 should get at least an hour of physical activity daily.

Between TV, video games, social media, and podcasts, it’s challenging to get children outside the house. Most would prefer any activity that implies keeping their eyes glued to an electronic device than spending time outdoors.

These days, with the pandemic spreading worldwide, there are even fewer reasons for them to get out of their room. And for you, it can be difficult to persuade them to switch their video game console with an outdoor sport.

Persuading your children to spend time outdoors isn’t just about getting some fresh air and sunshine, but also receiving all the gifts nature can bring them. But because it’s not easy to persuade children to get into outdoor sports, you have to use your creativity and find ways to encourage them to get more exercise outside their room.

Work with your kids’ interests

Encouraging children to take part in an organized outdoor sport can help them discover an activity they enjoy. But don’t make the mistake of signing your children to a sport only because you find it interesting. Pick something that sparks their interest and encourage them to pursue their passions.

Ask them what they’d like to do during their free time, and sign them to various camps to expose them to different sports. It will allow them to explore their aptitudes and skills and decide which sport they like.

Maybe your children don’t like playing football, but they are enthusiastic about riding a horse, train a dog or go bowling. These are also activities that get them out of the house and encourage them to be physically active, even if they don’t fit in the normal outdoor sports category. Some children love winter sports because they combine games with physical activities. Plan a trip to the mountainside, get your children skiwear with Columbia Sportswear coupons, and hire an instructor to initiate them into winter sports.

Make outdoor activity a family event

If you plan family events outdoors, the children have no other choice than to join you. Movie nights, game nights, Sunday dinner, and birthday parties can host them all outdoors. Weekend lunches can become picnics in the woods, where you fill a basket with all the goodies your children love and set a blanket in the grass.

One of the reasons children struggle to enjoy outdoor activities is that their families don’t get them accustomed to spending time outside the house from a young age. When you try to get your children into outdoor activities, don’t just send them outside while you watch your favorite TV drama, join them for some fresh air and exercise. Make the outdoor playtime a time the entire family enjoys.

When you do it as a family, a football game becomes a competitive game. Give the children the chance to discover their passion for practicing sports and discovering new interests.

Plan outdoor reading time for the entire family

For children who love reading, you can adapt your family activities to encourage them to get their books out of their room. Sending your children out on the patio to read while you scroll on social media isn’t effective. But grabbing a book and joining them will normalize this activity. Every time the weather is warm enough to spend time outdoors in the hammock reading, they’ll long to get out of the house and listen to the birds chirruping while diving into their favorite story pages.

What’s impressive about outdoor reading is that it encourages children to try two healthy activities. Remember, you don’t have to stay on the patio for this; you can take them to a reading trip to a local park, at the beach or in the woods.

Assign them with outdoor chores

To slowly get your children accustomed to spending time outdoors, give them outdoor chores. Even if they may not like the idea of leaving the comfort of the couch, they must. But make sure that you assign them the funny chores, the ones they enjoy and encourage them to spend more time in the open air.

Try to assign them chores that relate to the activities they enjoy. For example, if you like to play in the snow, you can ask them to keep the patio clean during winter. Or if they walk to walk bare feet in the snow, you can ask them to remove the weeds from the lawn and water the flowers.

Normalize being outdoors

Not only the kids need to spend more time outdoors during these days but also do you. Because of your hectic lifestyle, you should normalize spending time in the open air for the entire family.

You don’t need a special occasion to get your family for a trip to the local woods. Yes, barbecuing with your friends is fun, but to encourage your children to be more active or even try an outdoor sport, you must show them it’s reasonable to spend as much time as possible away from the house.

Exploring the outdoors should be part of your regular family activities.