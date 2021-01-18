How to Create an Exceptional WordPress Website to Boost Sales?

Having an online presence has become a necessity to reach more consumers. However, website development is expensive, and you might be required to spend $1000 to $6000 to develop a website. Small businesses with limited budgets often find it hard to dedicate a large amount of capital to website development. The answer to your problem is creating a WordPress website.

Custom Web Design

WordPress is the best site builder for small and medium businesses. You might use free WordPress templates to build your website, but that doesn’t guarantee conversions. If you want higher conversions, you need to ensure your website has a good impression on visitors’ minds.

A web design agency can help you get the most out of the WordPress platform. Experts like UPQODE WordPress Web Design Company have created several custom web designs for their clients on this platform. The advantages of custom web design are that it helps make a good impression on visitors’ minds and conversions. By hiring a professional design company, you can get your website built fast with a personal touch.

Easy Updates

The WordPress platform keeps on changing to improve the performance and security of the platform. Maintaining a WordPress website can be a cumbersome task for a less tech-savvy person. A specialized web design company can keep your website updated and functional. It will help your website to attract customers and increase conversions.

Better SEO Integration

Just creating a WordPress website is not enough. You need to ensure the website is SEO friendly. The platform offers several SEO plugins to boost your search engine rankings. It would help if you implemented the right SEO tactics to improve your search engine rankings.

Right SEO tactics will not only improve the online visibility of your website but will also ensure a steady flow of visitors to your website. With the right web design and content, you can see a higher conversion rate that will automatically boost your sales.

Mobile Responsive Design

Do you know more than 60% of web traffic comes from mobile devices? In simpler words, your website needs to be ready to cater to mobile users. A traditional website is designed with a desktop-user in mind. These websites are not displayed correctly when accessed from mobile devices with smaller screens. Hence, it would help if you focused on creating a mobile responsive design.

Experts like UPQODE WordPress Web Design Company can help create a mobile responsive design that delivers the best user experience to mobile users. A mobile responsive design adapts to the mobile devices’ screen size and provides the visitors with the right information. Since most mobile users use their devices for online shopping, a mobile responsive design can help create a smooth buying journey.

Organized Navigation

A visitor to your WordPress website is more likely to access different pages on your site to find the product or service they need. The WordPress website needs to have well-defined and organized navigational menus for quick search. It will prevent unnecessary clicks, and the visitor is more likely to go ahead with their purchase decision.

In the absence of organized navigation, visitors will get frustrated digging through menus and leave your WordPress website in search of products they need. It is more likely they will go to your competitor’s website, which is losing a business opportunity.

Speed up Your Website

The page loading speed is a crucial element of the overall user experience. According to Google, the ideal page loading time is two seconds or lower. If your website is slow, most visitors will abandon your website and move to the next website on the search result page.

WordPress offers several lightweight website themes that load pretty fast. Web design companies are aware of the best website themes that can guarantee fast page loading. The agency will also use advanced caching mechanisms to speed up website loading.

Build Trust With Testimonials

Testimonials play an essential role in boosting sales. According to marketing experts, testimonials act like personal recommendations. You might be surprised to know that around 92% of online consumers read testimonials before making purchases. WordPress offers several testimonial plugins that allow you to display testimonials on your WordPress website.

You can use these plugins to build trust and increase visitors’ confidence in your products. WordPress provides you an easy way to collect and display testimonials on your website. It can significantly boost your sales.