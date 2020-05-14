How To Cope With Autism During The COVID-19 Pandemic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) define ASD as a “developmental disability” that can affect the way a person socializes, communicates, and behaves.

This article discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic may affect autistic people and their families. It also provides some actionable tips for managing the effects of autism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How the pandemic may affect autistic people

Communities around the world are continuing to observe physical distancing measures in order to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus responsible for COVID-19. As a result, many schools and businesses remain closed. Now, many adults and children are simultaneously working and learning from home. Adjusting to a new routine such as this can present unique challenges for autistic individuals and their families. Many autistic children receive specialized care from health and behavioral specialists in their community. Children receiving Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention rely on in-person, small-group interactions. Schools and teachers provide yet another essential support network for autistic children. However, school closures mean that children have severely restricted access to vital educational services. Autistic children may not understand why their daily routine is changing, which may lead to stress, frustration, or anxiety. These emotional triggers can exacerbate the effects of autism and may lead to more severe behavioral and communication problems. Parents and caregivers may find themselves struggling to balance their professional and household responsibilities while supporting their children during these uncertain times. The following sections provide some tips on how to manage autism during the COVID-19 pandemic.