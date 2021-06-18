How To Choose The Right Lenses For Your Glasses

While the frames of your glasses are probably what you’ll focus on the most when you pick out a new pair of glasses, your lenses are the most crucial part. If you don’t have the correct lenses in your frames, you won’t see correctly. However, getting the best pair of glasses for you is more than just getting the prescription right.

What Lenses Do Your Eyes Need?

When it comes to vision, people who need glasses are either near-sighted, far-sighted, or both. If your eyes are only one of the two, then you will only need single-vision lenses. This is the most common type of lens required and has the same viewing area throughout the lens.

There are two other types of lenses for people who require a unique prescription; bifocal lenses and progressive lenses.

Bifocal Lenses: These lenses have two points of focus. Usually, a small section of the lens is for near-sighted correction, while the rest is for far-sighted revision. This allows people to look out the upper portion of the lens when they need to see at a distance but look down when they need to read something close by.

These lenses have two points of focus. Usually, a small section of the lens is for near-sighted correction, while the rest is for far-sighted revision. This allows people to look out the upper portion of the lens when they need to see at a distance but look down when they need to read something close by. Progressive Lenses: When people search for a lens that’s as close to a natural eye’s vision as possible, they often go for progressive lenses. They are a lot more complex than one section for near-sightedness and the rest for distance correction. Instead, they provide a smoother transition from near to far.

What Are The Different Lens Types?

When it comes to picking out the correct type of lenses, you’ll need to consider what your eyes do in a day when you wear your glasses. For example, if your screen time is minimal and you only wear glasses for driving, then you can likely get away with a standard pair of lenses.

However, if you spend a lot of time on the computer, you’ll need different lenses to protect your eyes.