How to Choose the Best Outdoor Venue for Your Event: A Guide

Having a perfect outdoor venue event is one way of creating an unforgettable experience for your guests. With outdoor ceremonies, every little detail matters. Apart from setting the date of the event, deciding on catering options, and the list of guests, your venue has the largest impact on your event.

Although it may sound a bit intimidating, choosing the perfect outdoor space can be a fun part of the planning. You could take this opportunity to showcase your creative and organizing skills, so you end up with your dream event.

That said, whether you’re planning a wedding, a bride-to-be event, or a casual gathering, there are some things you can do to choose the best venue like a pro.

When to Start Looking for a Venue

When you have your date for the event, the best time to start looking for an outdoor venue is as early as possible. At the same time, the demand for an organized event is constantly increasing, with people wanting to make an impression on their guests. According to Verified Market Research, the events industry market is estimated to grow at $2.194 trillion in the next five years.

However, before beginning your search, it’s important to have a clear understanding of three factors:

Budget

Space requirements

Estimated event size

Also, as a rule of thumb, you can book a venue at least seven to eight months in advance, so you can give yourself plenty of time to plan ahead for other things. If you’re planning a wedding, be aware of the busy months, such as May, June, and October, as these tend to be the most popular months for weddings. Still, October is most likely to be the wedding month with 17 percent of all weddings.

That said, here are some crucial things to look for in the best outdoor venue, as it can make or break your event.

A Noise-free Zone

Special events like weddings, birthdays, and other parties mean all eyes are on the hosts and guests. That’s why choosing a distraction-free zone that’s far from any disruptions is the best decision. Additionally, the farther you are from other noises, the more private your event.

A private outdoor venue shouldn’t be a distraction to others but it should also be equipped with the necessary permits for noise expectations. You must discuss these issues beforehand and inform your guests about the venue rules.

A Comfortable and Enjoyable Atmosphere

Any event must provide a great experience for your guests, and that’s where your outdoor venue comes to help. A pleasurable environment is crucial in any event, especially in certain areas like dining spaces and bathrooms.

If you’re looking for a venue that’s far away from the city, it’s also important to ask about the internet and power outlets. A remote location may have limitations or restricted access, so it’s best to know what you’re getting into.

However, if you’re having doubts about finding the perfect outdoor venue, you can always use additional help. To find the ideal location for your event, online tools can facilitate your search by giving instant recommendations.

Enough Flexibility

An outdoor event means you must be prepared for the unexpected, especially about the weather. Even if you’re certain that your special day is clear with blue skies, your venue should provide last-minute needs.

Besides, having full exposure to some elements isn’t a safe choice. It is best to opt for venues that provide shade when guests need a way out of the sun and wind. For example, mist fans are a nice perk for outdoor events in the middle of a hot day, along with tents, umbrellas, fire pits, and more.

If you’re still worried about the weather and whether it gets too hot, too cold, or too humid, you might want to have an indoor venue just in case.

Accommodation for Parking Spaces

Regardless of who you’ve invited to your event, ensure your venue can accommodate them all. Think about whether your band has enough space for their buses or if your caterers can set up and freely do their job in the provided space.

Most importantly, your guests should also be accommodated and have sufficient parking slots. However, if your outdoor venue doesn’t have parking, there are some alternatives to consider:

Reserve nearby parking areas for your guests

Provide valet parking if the event is too fancy

Try to make guests share a ride or cab with each other

Focus on Safety

It’s clear that outdoor events pose unpredictable situations, especially when it comes to the natural world. Since outdoor venues are open, you have to be more cautious about the safety of your guests. It never hurts to double-check on areas that are potentially dangerous to children or pets, such as rivers, lakes, or decks.

After all, you don’t want to worry about the safety of your guests in the middle of your celebration. On top of that, if you don’t have insurance, you may face serious issues afterward. That’s why, keeping guests out of harmful areas makes the venue a safer place.

An Aesthetically-Pleasing Environment

Apart from having a safe and spacious outdoor venue for your big day, the aesthetic components are equally important too. Nowadays, people like to share everything on their social media, so it’s essential to have a beautiful and photo-worthy environment with great lighting.

While some people may hesitate to ask the venue for the best spots, it’s also acceptable to choose a location that offers a picturesque backdrop to match your event. You can ask for spots that have a DIY photo booth for staged photos or a cocktail hour for people to take worthy shots.

It’s also important to pay attention to the interior and exterior design of the venue because if the ambiance doesn’t match with your event’s theme, it may look mismatched and awkward. In the end, it’s best to discuss your arrangements with the venue before your event to end up with a tailored and unique style.