How To Choose And Use Primer For Bare Wood And Walls

The best primers can solve the most common painting problems. When a painting professional chooses a primer, they look for primers to solve issues such as moisture damage, stains on walls, old painted surfaces, and much more.

Quality primers are also able to get rid of odors and make any color changes look original. Most professional painters consider primers as one of the main tools that they utilize on a job. The primer is not like paint; it is more like glue.

When a painter is prepping for a job, the best primer will make the area’s surface to be painted smooth. Once the surface is smooth, it is then ready for the paint to be applied.

There are many different primers available on the market and if you have ever walked down an aisle where primers are sold in a store such as Lowe’s or Home Depot’s, you can become overwhelmed with all the choices.

The best way for painters to select from all the available primers is to figure out what problem you need to solve as a painter or what type of work you will perform. The most common jobs or difficulties that painters need primers for are new drywall jobs, wood pieces interior stains and odors, and repair walls.

Primers are used for drywall jobs because the drywall seams absorb paint differently from the drywall put on a wall. The seams of drywall can look dull and blotchy underneath the paint. This can be avoided if primers that seal the drywall seams are utilized. If a painter is treating interior stains and odors, they tend to use oil-based and water-based primers.

These types of primers are known as stain-blocking primers. When you are dealing with stains and smells as a painter or as an individual who is painting independently when you encounter stains, they can bleed right through regular primers. No matter how many coats are applied, some things just bleed right through.

When it comes to odors from cigarettes and smoke from a fire, they also bleed right through regular primers, no matter how many coats are applied. A painter only has one option when dealing with these problems and the choice is using stain-blocking primers.

When walls or wood paneling are being repaired, different types of paint primers are used specifically for this job. Wall patches are usually used when walls are being repaired and the primers you utilized for this job are different because the paint absorbs differently when it comes to painting over wall patches.

It is recommended that drywall primers that contain a sealer be used when wall repairs are being done with wall patches. This would have prevented the paint from absorbing into the wall and making the job look blotchy and dull.