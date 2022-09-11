How To Cash Out Your Crypto Or Bitcoin

Written by Georgina Tzanetos – 3 min read – Edited by James Royal

With the plunge in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin in 2022, you may be wondering how you can get out of your investment. Despite the downturn in the crypto market, the good news is that traders have a number of ways to get U.S. dollars for their digital money, though some organizations have stymied investors from cashing out their crypto for real money.

If you’re selling any asset, then you’ll want to understand the tax implications. You may owe a bundle if you’re booking a capital gain, and the tax rate will depend on the holding period, among other things. Of course, you may be able to claim a write-off, if you’re selling at a loss. But if you think crypto may rebound, it might be better to stick around and wait out the downturn.

Here are five ways you can cash out your crypto or Bitcoin.

1. Use an exchange to sell crypto

One of the easiest ways to cash out your cryptocurrency or Bitcoin is to use a centralized exchange such as Coinbase. Coinbase has an easy-to-use “buy/sell” button and you can choose which cryptocurrency you want to sell and the amount.

You’ll quickly exchange cryptocurrency into cash, which you can access from your cash balance in Coinbase. From there, you can transfer the money to your bank account if you wish.

And while Coinbase is a popular option to sell cryptocurrency, it’s likely most useful to go with whatever exchange currently holds your coins, if you don’t have custody of the coins yourself. Some of the top exchanges include Binance, FTX and Kraken.

2. Use your broker to sell crypto

If a broker holds your crypto coins, then the easiest route is simply to go with that broker. For example, if you’re a client of Robinhood or Webull, both of which allow extensive crypto trading, then it will be easiest for you to just execute a trade on their platform and be done with it.

After you complete the trade, you’ll have the cash in your account and be ready to trade again.

3. Go with a peer-to-peer trade

You can also do a direct trade, selling your cryptocurrency directly to another person through another entity. The most popular way is through a peer-to-peer online platform that allows sellers to find the best offers through an exchange, though one could even do it in person if needed.

With an online peer-to-peer trade, you can sell cryptocurrency online in exchange for dollars. These transactions are often facilitated by an exchange, and Binance runs a well-known online peer-to-peer platform called Binance P2P. After agreeing to a trade, the platform escrows your crypto. Once you check the transaction record in the payment account and make sure you have received the money from the buyer, Binance will release the crypto to the buyer on the platform.

Another popular option is the online platform Paxful. Sellers have the ability to set their own rates and can choose from more than 300 payment options, such as cash, gift cards or other digital currencies. Clients can sell directly to over 3 million users worldwide, according to the platform’s website.

4. Cash out at a Bitcoin ATM

Cashing out at an ATM is the equivalent of selling your Bitcoin, says California Bitcoin ATM company Hermes Bitcoin. Bitcoin ATMs are a way to get immediate access to cash using your bitcoins. Bitcoin ATMs do not operate like traditional ATMs. In order to make a cash withdrawal and sell your Bitcoin from the ATM, the machine provides a QR code to which you send your Bitcoin. You simply wait a couple of minutes and receive your cash.

The commissions on Bitcoin ATM trades can be tremendously high, however, so it’s important to note how much you’re paying and whether it’s worthwhile to go another route.

5. Trade one crypto for another and then cash out

Some exchanges do not allow the conversion or selling of some cryptos to dollars, so you’ll need to take an indirect route to get your cash. Depending on which exchange you use, you may need to transfer or convert your cryptocurrency to another popular currency such as the stablecoin Tether, before finally converting to dollars.

Bottom line

Traders have a number of ways to sell their cryptocurrency. Popular crypto exchanges are always a good bet, as they are reliable and well-known, while online platforms with peer-to-peer selling may allow for flexibility of payment. You can go the convenient route and use a Bitcoin ATM to get fast access to your crypto but at a significantly higher commission.