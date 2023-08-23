How Technology Will Help Streamline Real Estate Transactions

The only constant you can depend on is change. Nothing ever stays the same for long, especially in a world dominated by quickly evolving digital technology.

People use their phones to make purchases today in ways that were unimaginable even a decade ago. From the smallest household items to the actual home, people are already using apps to save money and streamline the buying process.

Nobody can predict the future with 100% certainty, so to help get an idea of how people will make real estate transactions years from now, let’s check out some of the more recent innovations in real estate technology.

Digital maverick Regan McGee built his platform Nobul to give homebuyers and sellers the best of both worlds, AI and old-fashioned human expertise. Nobul lets those making real estate transactions connect with the perfect agent for them quickly.

All they need to do is list their budget and describe what they’re looking for, and agents will compete for deal flow by sending them offers like cash back to their inboxes. The users are free to peruse and compare the agents’ profiles and select the ones whose skills, experiences, prices, and incentives they like best.

Using technology to efficiently find the right representation blends the digital world with real people. No matter how far into the future you look, homebuyers will surely always want to have a real person with expertise by their side as an advocate. Today, they get a transparent, efficient process to find someone who they’re comfortable with — it’s hard to imagine how much better this can get in the future.

Leveraging AI

AI is all the rage right now and for good reason. Technology seems poised to only grow and play a more dominant role in technology and society. Right now, Nobul uses powerful AI to show home buyers listings that meet their specifications so closely that they seem personally curated.

The platform can also crunch vast numbers and churn out data faster than any specialist. Homebuyers and sellers are right to lean on AI today to get quicker updates and better data. In the future, AI’s role is sure to only expand.

Security and Privacy

Whatever the future of technology holds, people will still want to maintain their privacy and security. Nobul lets users share contact information only with the agent they choose to work with, so there’s no opportunity for other agents to learn their phone numbers or email address.

It’s impossible for sensitive data to get into the wrong hands if it’s never divulged in the first place. Years from now, digital innovators will need to maintain this balance of powerful technology alongside total control over privacy.

Nobody at the start of the millennium could have predicted the advent of smartphones, even though the internet had been created. It’s hard to foresee something that doesn’t yet exist. However, a decade from now, real estate transactions will surely improve on today’s cutting-edge technology and refine it even further.