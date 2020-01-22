How Tech Is Helping Small Businesses Cut Back on Costs

New developments in technology always make a big buzz because of their abilities to make life a little easier, or just because they are plain old cool. However, one of the biggest benefits of new technology is actually the amount of cost savings they allow consumers and businesses alike.

As just about everything in the business world moves toward automation, one of the greatest changes you can expect is a reduction in costs. That also means that those who don’t adopt new tech will rapidly fall behind, as they spend more than the competition for the same services.

If you want to stay ahead and learn how new tech developments can help your business save, read on.

Computers are taking over tedious labor

Tech is making that a lot simpler. With so many data analytics tasks being taken over by cloud computing, you won’t have to spend hours poring over a spreadsheet trying to find your next important industry insight.

For everything from marketing strategy data analysis to collision repair estimating software for workplace accidents, there are novel tech solutions making things quicker and easier. And, of course, time is money, so getting these things done quickly gives you the time you need to focus on the bigger fish you need to fry.

Tech enhances human competence

Accountants are skilled professionals who are able to keep track of your business’s profits and expenses using the information and techniques they learned in school and honed over years of experience. However, if you give them a paper spreadsheet and a calculator, it’s going to take them a long time to do their job.

When you take human skill and experience and pair it with innovative software, you get a beautiful combination. Productivity goes through the roof. The return on your investment in hiring a professional accountant grows exponentially. The same is true in other areas, from graphic design to marketing. A skilled professional paired with cutting-edge tech can outperform a whole team of humans who are behind on tech. Do the math: that means massive cost savings for employers.

Data insights show where you can scale back

Before the days of real-time data analytics, businesses often took months to realize that something they were pouring money into just wasn’t paying returns. It often took weeks if not many months to know if an ad campaign had been successful, for instance. Or, maybe you’re spending tons of money on a project that is outdated and won’t advance your company mission.

In either of these cases, big data can help. By giving you real-time insight into what works and what doesn’t, you know where you can cut back on costs.

Remote work is booming

One of the biggest, bulkiest expenses many small businesses face is the cost of real estate. It’s not just monthly rent, either: small business owners have to cover utilities, a reliable internet connection, maintenance, air conditioning and heating, and tons of incidental costs that pop up when your employees occupy a physical building.

Remote work is changing all that. With awesome freelancer hiring websites that connect businesses with talented remote professionals, along with time and task-tracking software that allows your fulltime employees to work remotely and productively, the need for a full office is rapidly diminishing. This is especially great for startups who don’t have the funds it takes to put a down payment on office space.

There’s no doubt that cutting costs to small businesses is one of the most remarkable triumphs of recent tech innovations. With lowered costs and better insights, who knows what amazing new innovations are awaiting in the near future.