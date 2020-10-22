How Parents Plan To Make Up For The Twists And Turns Of 2020 This Holiday Season (Video)

How Parents Plan To Make Up For The Twists And Turns Of...

This year, over a third of moms plan on making up for 2020 by going over the top and stepping up their “Mrs. Claus” game with the holiday gifts this year, according to new research.

Sixty-nine percent of moms surveyed say they feel pressure to make this holiday season great for their children due to COVID-19.

A new poll of 2,000 moms of children under 18 found that moms will spend $228 on average just on gifts for the kids this year.

The study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with online retailer Zulily aimed to uncover how moms are approaching the holiday season this year and found nearly half (48%) are genuinely worried about hiding gifts this year because the family is home more often than before.

But, the gift hiding spots remain similar to years past. Forty-six percent of moms still plan on hiding holiday gifts in the closet. Unfortunately, moms have even lost their kids’ toys.

Over half (55%) reveal they’ve hidden gifts so well that they’ve forgotten where they put them.

But, seeing their kid’s reactions upon receiving their gifts each holiday is what makes it all worth it. Seventy-six percent say they’re looking forward to seeing their kids laugh and smile.

And 61% simply find holiday gift-giving to be a great way to show their family that they love them – after all, the holiday season is all about bringing families together!

For some families, they may be staying home considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, playtime is needed more than ever for families: 58% of moms are looking for toys that encourage their kids to burn energy and boost their physical activity.

Another 55% hope to find toys that encourage their children to be creative and imaginative while a further 53% will be looking for toys that cultivate a child’s education and learning.

Sadly, COVID-19 has impacted how children play. Fifty-five percent say their kids are bored more often while a further 47% say it’s a lot harder to coordinate playdates for their kids.

And 37% struggle to find inspiration for keeping their kids busy with activities.

Zulily’s resident toy expert Lindsay Reynolds said, “Playtime is more important than ever. Toys, games and books are essential tools that can keep families close, physically active and imaginative!” She added, “The holidays should be all about playing together as a family. ”

The season is all about joy, after all: from decorating the house (65%) and watching holiday movies/TV (51%) to listening to holiday music (49%) and spending more time with family (43%), “Mrs. Clauses” everywhere are sticking to the traditions to bring their kids some holiday cheer this year.

But, moms are also incorporating new traditions into the mix this year. Over half (51%) are making their own decorations while a further 36% are writing thank you letters to those essential workers that help keep life moving.

Just like greatly revered – but often forgotten – Mrs. Claus, moms feel they don’t get enough credit for the work they do to make the holidays magical. In fact, the survey found that 63% of moms wish they were recognized more by their family for all the hard work they do – especially for the holidays.

Reynolds added: “This year has been tough for many– but the holiday season is the perfect time to celebrate at home. It’s also the prime season moms – AKA the Mrs. Claus of the family, to ring in some cheer. Why not build new traditions and revisit favorite activities so that your family can cherish what matters most: each other?” said Lindsay Reynolds, Zulily’s shopping expert. She added, “There are ways you can spend quality time together without spending a lot.”

TOP 5 TELL-TALE SIGNS OF THE HOLIDAYS

Decorating the house 65%

Watching holiday movies/TV 51%

Listening to holiday music 49%

Spending more time with family 43%

Baking holiday cookies 41%