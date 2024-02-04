How One Man’s Advance Planning Brought Beatlemania To America

And, indeed, over the next two weeks, they made three TV appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show” to record-breaking audiences, gave sold-out concert performances at Carnegie Hall and the Washington Coliseum, triggered saturation-playing of their hit songs on AM radio stations throughout the country, and staged a series of news conferences in which their cheeky humor outwitted and disarmed the press corps in New York, Washington, D.C. and Miami.

On Feb. 7, 1964, the Beatles stepped down the narrow jet stairs of Pan American Flight 101 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York into a mob of thousands of shrieking youngsters who welcomed them to America like conquering heroes.

Commentators were so lost for words to describe the power of what was happening that they fell back on natural phenomena, using terms such as “whirlwind,” “tidal wave” and “cultural earthquake.”

But the Beatles’ conquest of America, which began 60 years ago this week, was a man-made event. And the man most responsible was the band’s suave, self-confident 29-year-old manager. Brian Epstein seldom gets the credit he deserves, in part because he was gay in an era when British law still deemed homosexual acts a crime, and in part because he was Jewish, which British society largely disdained. But also because the Beatles, who were often coldhearted when it came to money matters, badmouthed his business acumen after his death in 1967.

Still, it was Epstein who discovered them, polished their act and their appearance, and instilled discipline, while preserving the high spirits, humor and musical creativity that made the Beatles so irresistible to teenage audiences. Without his charm, persistence and unwavering devotion, the Beatles would never have emerged from their hometown of Liverpool, let alone Britain, and never would have made it to America.

“Like (with) any success story, everyone wants to take credit,” Robert Precht, Ed Sullivan’s producer and son-in-law, would tell author Gerald Nachman, looking back four decades later. “My take on the whole thing was that it was Epstein who really engineered everything. It was largely his doing — the promotion and radio exposure and where he wanted the Beatles to go. That was all his maneuvering.”

