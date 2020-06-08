How Much Can Someone Sue for After a Car Accident in Florida?

Getting involved in a car accident can be scary and frustrating, especially if it results in a serious injury. Personal injury law in Florida requires that an individual who sustained an injury in a car accident meets specific criteria to qualify to file a third-party claim.

The question of how much compensation you can get from a legal settlement is one that lingers in many people’s minds. The total amount of money awarded to a Florida driver after a wreck can greatly depend on several factors, including the severity of your injury.

Determining Settlement Amounts After a Car Accident

The severity of a car accident is one of the significant factors that determines compensation. Minor accidents with minor injuries will result in lower settlements than accidents that result in considerable damage to property and serious injuries.

The law in Florida requires that those who get in a car accident file a police report if the accident resulted in death, injury, or property or vehicle damage over $500. However, many people prefer not to contact law enforcement when they are involved in minor car accidents.

Whether or not you choose to call the police, it is essential to gather personal and insurance details of all the damages resulting from the accident. Other information that is vital to determining the settlement amounts of your car accident include:

Car repair cost estimates

Financial losses such as lost wages

Medical bills

The cost of continued care

Be sure to keep a record of all of the expenses that are related to the accident. It can be helpful to keep this information in a dedicated folder so you don’t forget anything when you’re seeing your attorney.

No-Fault Accident Law

The no-fault accident law plays a significant role in determining the total sum that someone can acquire in compensation. It requires people involved in a car accident to get compensation from their own auto insurance provider first.

The primary eligibility requirement for one to receive compensation in the no-fault system is that they sustained a serious injury resulting from the accident. A serious injury in this context could include at least one of the following:

Significant or permanent scarring

Permanent injury

Significant or permanent disfigurement

An injury that resulted in the loss of a bodily function

The no-fault insurance policy also allows you to begin receiving compensation from your insurance provider before the at-fault driver is determined. Therefore, it is essential to consult with your insurance company immediately after informing the police and seeking medical attention.

Personal Injury Protection

Drivers in Florida are required to have a personal injury protection (PIP) coverage of at least $10,000. This coverage can prove beneficial while seeking initial reimbursement or coverage immediately after a car accident. A personal injury protection policy can provide the following coverage:

Travel compensation for hospital visits

Up to $5,000 in death benefits

Up to 80% coverage in medical bills

About 60% of lost wages

Although it is a valuable source of initial coverage after an accident, PIP has several limitations. The first is that the policy offers limited benefits, which may not be enough to cover all medical costs, especially during significant procedures or continued care. It also has a short time frame and can only cover medical attention sought within 14 days after the accident.

If You’ve Been in a Car Crash

Another important factor that determines the amount of compensation that you acquire after a car accident in Florida is your legal team. Your total compensation is determined by how your team of attorneys interprets the information regarding the accident. It is essential to attend a car accident lawyer free consultation to discuss your accident with a qualified attorney.