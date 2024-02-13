How Mediterranean and MIND Diets Could Improve Cognitive Health

By Robby Berman — Fact checked by Kelsey Costa, MS, RDN

A new study analyzing data from middle-aged females investigates the potential benefits of a Mediterranean or a MIND diet on cognitive health.

Editors note: A MIND diet, targets the health of the aging brain.

The research included genetically identical (monozygotic) twins and fraternal (dizygotic) twins.

The study finds that among monozygotic twin pairs, the twin with a higher adherence to either the Mediterranean or MIND diet retained slightly stronger episodic and visuospatial working memory.

This observation was significant for twins with a greater adherence to the Mediterranean diet.

Monozygotic twins both develop from a single egg, or “ovum.” Fraternal, or “dizygotic,” twins are born together but do not come from the same egg. They are sometimes referred to as co-twins or birth partners. Monozygotic twins are genetically identical. Dizygotic twins share roughly 50% of their genes.

In this study, the researchers analyzed data from 509 female twins who had enrolled with the UK Adult Twin Registry between 1992 and 2004. Of this group, 34% were monozygotic, and 66% were dizygotic.

The study cohort included healthy twins with a complete set of baseline data regarding diet — via questionnaires — and cognitive performance. Approximately 10 years later, between 2008 and 2010, twins took new cognitive tests, and participants’ fecal samples were analyzed.

A higher adherence to the MIND diet at baseline was associated with a greater abundance of the bacteria Ruminococcaceae and short-chain fatty acids at follow-up.

However, this association was not significant after adjusting for dietary fiber intake.

The study is published in the journal Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy.