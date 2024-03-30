How Many Times Can A Pencil Be Sharpened Before It’s Too Short To Use?

How Many Times Can A Pencil Be Sharpened Before It’s Too Short...

Each year, March 30th National Pencil Day honors the writing utensil that has done more than just teach millions the alphabet and draw straight lines. It’s also helped win wars and enabled amazing art.

1500s – A large reserve of graphite is discovered in England, which is extremely solid and can be carved into sticks. The pencil was invented more than 520 years ago,

1560 – An Italian couple creates pencils that look almost like modern wood-encased carpentry pencils

1662 – A new form of pencil was created using graphite, sulfur, and antimony in Germany.

1812 – Pencil manufacturer William Munroe creates wood pencils from the popular Eastern Red Cedar trees in Tennessee; his designs inspire other southern manufacturers and are used by other industries.

1820 – Henry David Thoreau and his father substitute clay for wax, and the graphite creates very readable text; this pencil becomes standard in classrooms across the U.S. This becomes the world’s first #2 pencil.

1828 – The first pencil sharpener was invented by Bernard Lassimone.

1858 – Hymen Lipman received the first patent for attaching an eraser to the end of a pencil on this day in 1858. The intuitive businessman also manufactured envelopes for his stationery shop and was the first to add adhesive to the flap of envelopes.

1861 – Eberhard Faber was responsible for the mass production of pencils in America. In 1861 he built a huge factory that made pencils in New York City.

1890 – In the United States, most pencils are painted yellow. This tradition began in 1890 when the L & C Hardtmuth Company of Austria-Hungary introduced their Koh-I-Noor brand, named after the famous diamond. They intended the pencil to be the world’s best and most expensive pencil. However, other companies began to copy the yellow color so that their pencils would be associated with the high-quality brand.

1940s – During World War II, Cumberland Pencil Company out of Kenswick, England produced pencils that were designed to function. However, the pencils were hollow with graphite on either end. Between the graphite, the makers had stowed maps to aid captured military personnel in their escape to freedom.

1942 – Charles Fraser Smith designed them in 1942. At night, when the factory closed, workers would secretly assemble them. The miniature maps detailed escape routes from prisoner-of-war camps and included a miniature compass. Throughout the war, these small tools were issued to members of the Royal Air Force and sent to POW camps.

2018 – In the digital age, we go back to using a writing instrument from the Roman ages — the stylus — which erases mistakes, blends colors, and does so much more on Apple devices around the globe.

Thomas Edison had pencils specially made by Eagle Pencil. His pencils were three inches long, thicker than standard pencils, and had softer graphite than typically available.

Vladimir Nabokov rewrote everything he ever published, usually several times, by pencil.



John Steinbeck was an obsessive pencil user and used as many as 60 a day. His novel East of Eden took more than 300 pencils to write.



Vincent van Gogh used only Faber pencils as they were “superior to Carpenters pencils, a capital black and most agreeable.”



Johnny Carson regularly played with pencils at his Tonight Show desk. These pencils were specially made with erasers at both ends to avoid on-set accidents.



Roald Dahl used only pencils with yellow casings to write his books. He began each day with six sharpened pencils and only when all six became unusable did he resharpen them.

Before erasers, writers removed pencil markings using bread crumbs.

It is speculated that the word pencil comes from the Latin word pencillus, which means “little tail.” Another theory is that it is derived from the French pincel, meaning “little paintbrush.”

Pencils can write underwater and in zero gravity.

A single standard-size pencil can draw a line 35 miles long. That’s the equivalent of writing about 45,000 words, or half a novel!

Contrary to popular belief, it was never possible to get lead poisoning from a pencil. The modern pencil was never actually made from lead. It’s always been graphite.

The biggest collection of black pencils in the world contains 16,260 pencils. The collection belongs to Emilio Arenas from Uruguay, who has traveled the world to get the most unique black pencils.

The largest collection of pencil sharpeners contains 8,514 sharpeners. These sharpeners are all different and the collection is owned by Demetra Koutsouridou.

An average of 15 billion pencils is made every year. If you lined these up you could circle the world 62 times!

2 billion pencils are used by individuals in the USA each year.

The most desired pencil in the world will cost you $12,800.

The most expensive pencil ever sold was a $400,000 Graf Von Faber-Castell perfect pencil. This pencil was made of 240-year-old olive wood and has 18-carat white gold fittings.

A typical pencil can be sharpened around 17 times before it is too short to be used.

The Guinness record for the world’s largest pencil was set in 2007, measuring more than 76 feet long and weighing more than 21,000 pounds.

During its lifetime, a typical pencil can write approximately 45,000 words and draw a line up to 35 miles long.

