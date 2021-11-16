How Many Is Too Many Eggs?

Medically reviewed by Kim Chin, RD, Nutrition — Written by Aaron Kandola

However, research has since shown that eggs do not increase the risk of heart disease.

Healthcare professionals once thought that consuming cholesterol could significantly increase the levels of cholesterol in the body, which can increase the risk of heart disease .

Cholesterol in the body

Cholesterol is a fatty substance that has a range of essential functions in the body. Its roles range from supporting the production of new cells and hormones to forming fat-dissolving bile acids and helping with the absorption of vitamins.

Scientists now understand that the cholesterol that people consume from foods only has a small impact on cholesterol levels in the body.

The majority of cholesterol production takes place in the liver. The main influencing factor for this is not how much cholesterol someone consumes but other factors, such as the amount of saturated fat in the diet.

In the past, there was also a misunderstanding about the role of cholesterol in the body. However, more recent research has now challenged this as well.

‘Good’ and ‘bad’ cholesterol levels

The way cholesterol moves through the bloodstream is relevant to the impact that it can have.

Either low-density lipoproteins (LDL) or high-density lipoproteins (HDL) transport cholesterol.

HDL is responsible for collecting cholesterol that is no longer needed, and LDL transports cholesterol to areas where it is needed.

Unusually high levels of LDL cholesterol are typically unhealthy because they can build up and cause clogging in the arteries. This buildup of cholesterol can increase the risk of heart attack.

Many people consider HDL cholesterol to be “healthier” than LDL cholesterol, as it plays a role in removing cholesterol from the body.

An improved understanding of how cholesterol works in the body means that it is now unclear whether high levels of cholesterol are always unhealthy.

For example, one recent review of existing studies found no significant link between dietary cholesterol and heart disease. However, a high daily consumption of eggs was associated with a higher incidence of heart disease.