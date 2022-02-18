How Does COVID-19 Affect The Heart?

Written by Robby Berman — Fact checked by Hannah Flynn

Scientists are confident that COVID-19 can cause heart damage. Based on an analysis of national healthcare databases from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, a new study offers a more detailed look at common post-COVID-19 cardiac issues.

The study found that people who have recovered from COVID-19 are at an elevated risk of developing heart problems within the first year after the disease.

University of California, Los Angeles cardiologist Dr. Gregg C. Fonarow — who was not involved in the study — told Medical News Today, “There was a large spectrum of cardiovascular injury and risks documented.”

The study comes from researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs (VA) St. Louis Health Care System.

The senior investigator is Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, chief of research and development service at the VA St. Louis Health Care System and clinical epidemiologist at Washington University.

“What we’re seeing isn’t good,” Dr. Al-Aly says. “COVID-19 can lead to serious cardiovascular complications and death. The heart does not regenerate or easily mend after heart damage. These are diseases that will affect people for a lifetime.”

Dr. Richard C. Becker, director of and physician-in-chief at the University of Cincinnati Heart, Lung and Vascular Institute — also not involved in the study — told MNT:

“The observations from the [VA Health System] underscore what is less well appreciated in both the medical community and lay community — that is, the long-term cardiovascular effects that can be serious and even life threatening. The important message is ‘awareness’ and having a well-established follow-up plan in place.”

The study appears in Nature Medicine.