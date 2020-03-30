How Do You Detox Your Hair?

Detox is very much necessary for your hair to start fresh again. Your hair is pounded by styling, pollution, and a lot more chemicals are build up from the regular usage of conditioners, serums, etc. Due to pollution and the usage of these products, the hair becomes lifeless and dull.

Detoxing your hair is always necessary to make you look attractive. It is better to use natural shampoos and products rather than using chemical products to keep your hair healthy.

Here Are a Few Tips on How To Remove Toxins From Your Hair?

Healthy hair also collects a lot of gunk if not taken proper care. Regular hair wash is not enough to remove the collected gunk. Detoxing your hair is completely different from regular hair care you take.

Use Apple Cider Vinegar: This is one of the effective ways to remove toxins from your hair. Apple Cider Vinegar is a great detoxing agent. Mix 2 cups of water with ¼ cup of vinegar, and apply this mixture after you wash your head with regular conditioner or shampoo. It is advisable to use the apple cider vinegar at least once a month. It unclogs the pores and detoxifies the scalp from gunk.

Aloe Rid Shampoo Treatment: The aloe rid shampoo is one of those products which have powerful compounds in it to detox the hair without disturbing its health. People in some states smoke marijuana on a regular basis to get relief from stress and mental pressure. This affects their health as well, and also there are high chances of getting caught in the drug test. If you are an employee, then the chances of getting caught in the hair follicle drug test can affect your career. So, to remove toxins from your scalp, a product like an aloe rid drug detox shampoo are very helpful.

Sea Salt with Shampoo: Sea salt has excellent detoxing properties that can restore the healthiness of your hair. Add 1 part of regular shampoo to 2 parts of coarse sea salt. Now, apply this paste gently on your scalp and massage for 2-3 minutes. Then, gently rinse your hair with the cold water.

Baking Soda: Mix baking soda with warm water and keep it aside. Now rinse the hair till it is wet and then pour this through your hair gently. Baking soda has a deep cleaning action, and it is well known for removing dandruff in hair. You can use the baking soda at least twice in a week depending on how oily or dry your hair is.

Honey Shampoo: Honey is known for keeping the hair moisturized and soft. After you make a shift from traditional chemical shampoo to honey shampoo, you can find the difference in the smoothness of the hair. Also, the hair becomes much better and healthier than before.

Coconut Milk: Mix ¼ cup of coconut milk in 2 capsules of E-vitamin oil and wet your hair with this mixture. Now, gently massage your scalp for 2 minutes with this mixture till it reaches the roots of the hair, and then rinse your hair. Coconut is known for having a high concentration of protein and antioxidants. It removes the collected gunk from your hair and transforms the texture of your hair within a few weeks of using it.

Lemon and Cucumber: Lemon and cucumber have high levels of citric acids and cooling agents, respectively. For people who have an oily scalp, they can start using the lemon and cucumber combination, to remove dirt, grease, and gunk in the hair. One can use the lemon and cucumber combination as many times as they need, in a week.

Shikakai: Shikakai has natural saponins that keep the hair healthy and clean from dandruff. Mix 2 tablespoons of shikakai powder with water and apply this mixture to hair. Gently massage for 2 minutes till the paste reaches the roots of the hair. Now, rinse your hair with cold water. You can use this method as many times as you want in a week.

Cinnamon Mask: Cinnamon removes the build-up in your hair and is rich in antioxidants. It prevents the damage of hair due to pollution and keeps it healthy. Use cinnamon mask at least once in a week, to keep your hair healthy.

Aloe Shampoo and Coconut Milk: Aloe and Coconut help to maintain the PH value of the hair and helps in getting rid of build-up and dirt. Use this combination at least for twice or thrice in a week to observe healthy hair.

Use the methods mentioned above to keep your hair healthy and dirt free.